Seminars focusing on skill development planned during Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 22 : Two seminars focused particularly on skill development will be held during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, its tenth edition scheduled next month.

"The seminars will be held on January 11, 2024, where experts from India and abroad will take part. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will chair the seminar, alongside the participation of Gujarat's labour minister, Balvantsinh Rajput," said Anju Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department, Gujarat.

Senior officials from Micron, Siemens, L&T, and the Tata Institute of Skills will also take part in panel discussions.

The other seminar would be centred around global networks for skills.

"The global networks are needed in skills so that we can attain an international benchmark in skills. This will help our youth get international certification and subsequent employment opportunities," she said. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will take part in the seminar.

She stressed that the state government will particularly focus on technical skills.

"Instead of bringing in talents from outside the state, we are working to skill local youth. We will work in this direction," she asserted.

Leading up to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 scheduled for January 2024, as many as 147 MoUs have been signed, projecting potential investments worth Rs 2.91 lakh crore in the initial phase.

MoUs encompassed various sectors, including engineering, auto industries, mineral-based projects, industrial parks, textiles and apparel, education, health, and agro and food processing.

As a precursor to the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, an event focusing on the petrochemical sector of the state is set to be organised in Bharuch on Saturday.

Holding the highest share in India's chemical and petrochemical exports, Gujarat is emerging as the country's hub for speciality chemicals.

The event will centre around sustainability, decarbonisation and growth in upcoming segments. Moreover, startups and business leaders will be showcasing industry-relevant solutions and services during the event.

Of the USD 94.6 billion chemical industry in India, in 2017-18, USD 31.5 billion was contributed by Gujarat. Similarly, of the USD 137 billion overall coke and petroleum industry, USD 50.8 billion was contributed by Gujarat.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003 to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry, will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. The Summit event will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor