Senator Dr Rasha Kelej Meets Winners of Merck Foundation Fashion, Song and Film Awards of Year 2022 Online Ceremony

Lusaka [Zambia]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, celebrated the winners of their Fashion, Song and Film Awards under two themes; "More Than A Mother" and "Diabetes & Hypertension", during the Award Ceremony held via an online video conference. The winners were recognized and acknowledged by Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of "More Than a Mother" campaign. The theme of "More Than a Mother" Awards was to raise awareness on any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV at all levels and the theme of "Diabetes and Hypertension" Awards was to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension in the African countries.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej expressed, "I am very excited to announce the winners of 2022 awards together with my dear sisters, First Ladies of Africa and looking forward to announcing the 2023 winners around March 2024, at the same time I am also excited to announce the call for application of Media Recognition Awards and Music, Film and Fashion Awards of 2024, so all young African talents have the opportunity to work on their creative meaningful messages to break the silence and be the voice of the voiceless in their communities."

"It feels amazing to look at the awards of previous years and witness the continues progress in the quality of the creative work and designs we receive year after year since 2017, this in my views, has created a very good impact and it represents a huge milestone towards the culture shift we are aiming to generate with our local partners, Ambassadors and champions," Dr Rasha Kelej added.

Dr Rasha Kelej Congratulated the 43 winners, from 29 African countries.

"I loved your work, it creatively conveyed important messages in line with the theme of the awards. I welcome our winners to our 'Fashion & Art with Purpose' community, as I strongly believe that Fashion and Art play a significant role in raising awareness about health & sensitive social topics by transferring the information in an entertaining way and can bring a culture shift in Africa." Senator Rasha Kelej emphasized.

Merck Foundation also rewarded the winners by providing them with one year access to an online educational training program called 'MasterClass'. The MasterClass is an immersive online experience and self-paced learning course that can be accessed anywhere with the internet.

Senator Rasha Kelej further added, "I would also like to announce the Call for Applications for the Merck Foundation Fashion, Song and Film Awards 2024 "More Than a Mother" and "Diabetes and Hypertension". These awards are in partnership with my dear sisters, the African First Ladies who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother". I invite our African talents to share their entries with us at submit@merck-foundation.com."

You can watch the Merck Foundation Fashion, Song and Film Awards 2022 ceremony here: https://youtu.be/ygfawjf4o7U?si=V4pf81KrCQA4KNbK

As part of their Community Awareness Program, Merck Foundation has released more than 30 songs in English, French, Portuguese and local languages, with the aim to address important issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, and Diabetes Awareness.

Moreover, Merck Foundation has also released a series of Animation Films in English, French and Portuguese to address a wide range of social and health issues.

Merck Foundation CEO has also conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted 'Our Africa by Merck Foundation', a pan African TV program to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa. The TV program has been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many African countries like Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Burundi and more. "Our Africa" TV Program is currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube) and Merck Foundation (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube).

Here is the list of Merck Foundation FASHION Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022 Winners:

FIRST POSITION:

1. Charles Kaigwa Madambo, Kenya

2. Esther Awukubea, Ghana

3. Chanda Chola, Zambia

4. Oladipupo Blessing, Nigeria

5. David Kwabena Appiah, Ghana

6. Ishola Adeyemi Theophilus, Nigeria

7. Oloyede Eniola, Nigeria

8. Adebayo Balikis Ireti, Nigeria

SECOND POSITION:

9. Ambe Odette Awah (Ody Fachy), Ghana

10. Rhoda Makena Mutegi, Kenya

11. Joel Musasa, Namibia

12. Fatou Aicha Gaye , Senegal

13. Libi Schmidt, Namibia

Here are the Winner of Merck Foundation FASHION Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2022:

FIRST POSITION:

1. Nelly Banda, Zambia

2. Simo Fotso Sidorova, Cameroon

3. Nuru Pelekamoyo, Tanzania

4. Eric Adomako, Ghana

5. Clare Asiimwe, Uganda

6. Linda Mensah, Ghana

7. Chewe Manase, Zambia

8. Dorcas Baliki, Ghana

SECOND POSITION:

9. Jude Aryeetey, Ghana

10. Bridgette Prah, Ghana

Here is the list of Merck Foundation SONG Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022 Winners:

FIRST POSITION:

1. Precious Udeorah, NIGERIA

(English Language)

Theme: Stopping Gender-based Violence

2. Tene Benedicte Ouedraogo, BURKINA FASO

(French Language)

Theme: Supporting Girl Education

3. Titus Mbela (Basthma), KENYA

(Local Language)

Theme: Supporting Girl Education

SECOND POSITION:

4. Muga Kelly Angila, KENYA

(English Language)

Theme: Stopping Gender-based Violence

5. Katia Vanessa, MOZAMBIQUE

(Portuguese Language)

Theme: Women Empowerment

THIRD POSITION:

6. Senzo Clive Mavayeya, SOUTH AFRICA

(English Language)

Theme: Supporting Girl Education

7. Lynn Chipendo , ZIMBABWE

(Local Language)

Theme: Breaking Infertility Stigma

FOURTH POSITION:

8. Kalam, BURKINA FASO

(French Language)

Theme: Ending Female Genital Mutilation

Here is the Winner of Merck Foundation SONG Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2022:

FIRST POSITION:

9. Samantha Mogwe, BOTSWANA

(English Language)

Theme: Hypertension Awareness

10. VITA NKANZA Dep's, DRC

(French Language)

Theme: Adapting a Healthy Lifestyle

SECOND POSITION:

11. Fouad Sarpong (eftii), GHANA

(English Language)

Theme: Diabetes & Hypertension

12. ANDRIAMORASATA NANTENAINA JOSEPH, MADAGASCAR

(French Language)

Theme: Diabetes & Hypertension

THIRD POSITION:

13. Christianah Adebimpe Dare, NIGERIA

(English Language)

Theme: Diabetes Awareness

14. Johannes Medard Tairo, TANZANIA

(English Language)

Theme: Promoting healthy Lifestyle

Here is the list of Merck Foundation FILM Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022 Winners:

FIRST POSITION:

1. Johannes Medard Tairo, TANZANIA

Film Name: STOP FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION

SECOND POSITION:

2. Meri Hyoky, LESOTHO

Film Name: MONSTER (About GBV)

3. Athuman Juma Nakam, TANZANIA

Film Name: ATIGA (About FGM)

THIRD POSITION:

4. Tunu Yongolo and Emmanuel Feruzi, Huzzain Bello, TANZANIA

Film Name: BETWEEN JOY & SORROW (About Infertility Awareness)

Here is the Winner of Merck Foundation FILM Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2022:

FIRST POSITION (French):

1. ESTHER-GERARD Marie Arline Megan Desiree and BLOQUET Annick Stephano, MAURITIUS

Film Name: Moi, diabetique (About Diabetes & Hypertension awareness)

Link: https://youtu.be/wVK1goPtiCY

