SENEE Group India Celebrates Diwali with a Successful IPO Global Roadshow at NASDAQ

New Delhi [India], November 16: In the festive ambiance of the Diwali festival, SENEE Group India extends warm greetings to all its General Partners and the people of India, wishing them prosperity and joy. The group is delighted to announce the successful completion of its IPO Global Roadshow Plan Meeting at NASDAQ Media A-3 Hall on November 6, 2023.

The event, a landmark in SENEE Group's history, was fully supported by the Indian partners, with recognition from NASDAQ's official organizers, underwriters, and issuers. The roadshow was meticulously supervised and promoted by global internet media outlets in attendance.

Participation from General Partners across the globe, alongside SENEE Group's core team, employees, and shareholders, marked a pivotal step towards the company's highly anticipated initial public offering. SENEE Group, recognized as a global leader in digital financial investment service trading platforms, is poised to embark on a transformative journey post-IPO.

In alignment with this milestone, SENEE Group proudly announces the launch of the SENEE Group Fund Subscription System (Fund Module), featuring a synchronized series of fund IPO products. This initiative serves as a testament to the group's commitment to its global partners and institutional shareholders.

The IPO roadshow is a cornerstone activity aimed at connecting with institutional investors and fostering a robust securities offering. Through this endeavor, SENEE Group facilitates vital conversations with brokerage firms, stock issuers, and underwriters at NASDAQ, fine-tuning details such as issuance volume, pricing, and scheduling. This strategic interaction is essential for broad market recognition of the IPO and underscores the capital market's potential in enhancing shareholder value.

The focal point of SENEE Group India's meeting was an in-depth analysis of various facets critical to the IPO, including setting the stock issuance price, determining market capitalization, and discussing investment in the renewable energy sector. The proceedings, under the protection of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, are documented and will be disclosed post-listing to safeguard investors' and institutions' rights. SENEE Group India's progressive move is a significant stride towards enhancing the market's landscape and attracting global investors.

SENEE Group India is on the cusp of a breakthrough into the securities capital market, promising an opportunity for investors to partake in the company's growth within the renewable energy sector.

