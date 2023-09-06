India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], September 6: Love is by our side; as we discover the power of philanthropy, let's act together. Sunshine charity gathers hearts, and philanthropic sunshine warms the world. Let love shine in every corner of the world through our interactions.

On September 5th, International Charity Day, SENEE Group is launching its "Vanguard of Philanthropy, Leading the Way" documentary series. From its headquarters in the UK, SENEE Group, in response to International Charity Day, is collaborating with major subsidiaries and GP partners worldwide, gathering visual and video content depicting poverty around us. Through our influence, we aim to draw the world's attention and provide more opportunities for those in need to receive help from the global community.

"Vanguard of Philanthropy, Leading the Way" aims to uncover poverty and the lives of those living at the bottom of the national hierarchy, documenting their current situations and spreading awareness about their poverty and helplessness. We hope to bring more attention from both the world and national funds, enabling them to receive the support they need. SENEE Group—Leading together and discovering more in philanthropy.

As members of the SENEE Group's global philanthropic organization, we are uniting our voices on September 5th, International Charity Day. We cordially invite all members of the SENEE Group and GP worldwide to join us in philanthropy, discovery, and collaboration. Together, we will illuminate the hope in people’s lives through interaction. Simultaneously, we are working towards the development of the new energy industry, which is pivotal in changing human lifestyles and environmental conditions in the face of the increasingly challenging global environment. National leaders and the United Nations have repeatedly emphasized that the development of the new energy industry is a responsibility of great nations and a crucial industry for the happiness and well-being of future generations.

SENEE Group is an integral part of the new energy industry chain, providing comprehensive and effective risk fund investment and financing solutions within the sector. This has brought about new entrepreneurial opportunities for the development and layout of the new energy industry. SENEE Group is a renowned multinational industrial fund investment and financing enterprise, as well as a leader in innovative cross-border enterprise fund distribution models.

SENEE Group's Industry Research Center, headquartered in the UK, has also repeatedly advocated and promoted the development of the new energy industry as a critical industry for the protection of the Earth's environment. India, with its massive population, is a significant consumer of new energy products. Prime Minister Modi's unprecedented support for India's new energy industry policies has undoubtedly accelerated its development. We are confident in the development of the Indian new energy industry.

SENEE Group's collaboration with the Indian government and India's top 500 companies has laid a substantial foundation for the development of SENEE Group's Indian subsidiary. We see tremendous opportunities for the development of SENEE Group in India and its involvement in the Indian new energy industry fund. This is an exciting and momentous undertaking. Concurrently, we are driving the new energy industry fund GP development plan, opening up new investment opportunities for Indian new energy investors.

Philanthropy and enterprise go hand in hand, and development coexists with opportunities!

