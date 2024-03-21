Senior Netflix Executive Joins Digikore Studios Limited As Creative Director And VFX Supervisor

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: Digikore Studios Limited. (NSE - DIGIKORE), specialized in delivering Visual Effects (VFX) for a diverse range of projects, announces the appointment of Mr. Jason Sperling, a seasoned veteran in the VFX industry, as their new Creative Director and VFX Supervisor. Jason brings with him over two decades of unparalleled expertise and a prestigious track record from his previous role as Director of VFX (Series), USA and Canada at Netflix.

Throughout his career, Mr. Sperling has garnered three Primetime Emmy nominations and two Visual Effects Society Award nominations, showcasing his exceptional talent and dedication to the craft. His remarkable contributions have left an indelible mark on acclaimed shows such as The Walking Dead, Umbrella Academy, Altered Carbon, Vikings: Valhalla, and Three Body Problem, among others.

He is renowned for fostering a collaborative environment where artists' creative visions flourish. His appointment underscores Digikore's commitment to delivering cutting-edge visual experiences to audiences worldwide. His collaborative approach to filmmaking and his ability to inspire creative excellence align perfectly with the company's values.

Abhishek More, Managing Director of Digikore Studios Limited, expresses his excitement at Jason Sperling appointment, stating that, "We are thrilled to welcome Jason Sperling to the Digikore family. His wealth of experience and remarkable achievements in the VFX industry make him an invaluable addition to our team. Jason's collaborative approach to filmmaking and his ability to inspire creative excellence align perfectly with our company values. I am confident that his expertise will not only enhance our current projects but also inspire our team to reach new heights of creativity and innovation.

Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in visual storytelling and deliver unforgettable experiences to audiences around the globe. Jason's track record of delivering top-tier visual effects for some of the most prominent shows in television and streaming speaks volumes about his dedication to excellence. With his leadership, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering unparalleled visual experiences to our clients and audiences worldwide.

In his own words, Jason Sperling expressed genuine excitement at joining Digikore Studios Limited, stating, "My excitement stems from recognizing Digikore's potential as a hub for groundbreaking advancements in the fields of Visual Effects and Virtual Production. Our aligned visions are the same, in that we see a unique opportunity to actively participate in shaping the future of the VFX industry. With over twenty years of world-class production expertise and a honed creative mindset I love taking on the unique aspects of each project. I am a firm believer in the power of collaboration, and it's an honor to create alongside Digikore's talented team of artists and individuals. Together, I am confident that we can achieve remarkable results every day and share lasting Visual Effects that make an incredible impact on people everywhere.

As I begin this new adventure with Digikore, I am extremely motivated by the opportunity to push creative boundaries and contribute new ideas. My goal is to exceed creative expectations, and deliver unique experiences and captivating images that inspire a global audience."

Jason's appointment as Creative Director and VFX Supervisor at Digikore Studios Limited marks an exciting new chapter for the company as they continue to expand their presence in the entertainment industry.

