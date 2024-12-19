Sennheiser Launches Profile Wireless: Creator's audio Multitool

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 19: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wireless audio system that helps you capture sound easily and quickly without sacrificing audio quality. For creators and videographers, Sennheiser launched Profile Wireless, a two-channel, 2.4 GHz wireless microphone system that connects to mobile phones, cameras, or computers, and can be used as a clip-on mic, handheld mic, or table-top microphone - whatever the situation demands.

Profile Wireless includes everything for capturing high-quality audio with unprecedented ease of use. It has a multifunctional charging bar that stores and charges the system's key components and doubles as a handheld or desktop mic. The charging bar safely holds a two-channel mini-receiver with an OLED touch display, two pre-paired clip-on microphones that automatically connect to the receiver, magnetic clips for attaching the mics to delicate clothing, and adaptors for connecting the receiver to mobile phones or a camera cold shoe mount.

Speaking about the products, Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India said, "In today's era of digital media, there are millions of content creators and active content consumers in India. Sennheiser's versatile multi-tool is designed to empower creators of all levels, simplifying their workflow and elevating their audio quality to new heights. It was important to us that Profile Wireless can master a diverse set of recording requirements while being as compact and portable as possible. The range of use cases for Profile Wireless is impressive."

Reliability where you most need it

With an impressive wireless range of up to 245 meters, this system ensures clear audio even over long distances. Each clip-on wireless microphone boasts 16GB of onboard memory, capable of recording up to 30 hours of audio at 24-bit / 48kHz resolution. To safeguard against audio loss, the Profile Wireless features a Backup Recording Mode that automatically activates internal recording if the wireless signal weakens. Additionally, the Safety Channel Mode records backup audio at a lower volume to prevent clipping. By recording simultaneously at two different audio levels, the Profile Wireless not only minimizes the risk of clipped audio but also maximizes the dynamic range of the capsule, ensuring superior sound quality for every shoot.

Profile Wireless is a unique compact 2.4 GHz wireless system featuring an integrated handheld option with an impressive 15+ hours of runtime. Unlike other systems, Profile Wireless allows the use of microphones even while recharging. Designed with creators in mind, it boasts usability features such as an auto-rotating receiver display, no app requirement, and diverse mounting options. Unique to Sennheiser, the thread mounts on the components ensure smooth workflows in content creation, making Profile Wireless the ultimate choice for seamless and efficient audio recording.

Availability and pricing

Profile Wireless will be available within Q1 2025 and at a retail price of INR 29,900.

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers - this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies, and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.

