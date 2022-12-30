Sensex and Nifty open with gains, tracking strong global cues

The domestic markets continued with gains on Friday morning, tracking strong global markets cues. Asian stocks were trading in the green on Friday morning as Europe's key indices and US markets settled with gains in Thursday sessions.

BSE 30-share Sensex surged 110 points to 61,244 while NSE Nifty50 went up 30 points to 18,221.30 level at 9.20 am in the morning.

Some of the most active stocks on BSE that went up were Eureka Forbes, Maharashtra Bank, Craftsman and HG Infra on Friday morning while Timken, Eicher Motor, Hawkin Cook, National Standard (India) and Carborundum Universal were the laggards on the index.

On NSE, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and Tata Steel were the most active stocks on Friday morning while Tata Motors, Apollo Hospital, Titan, Divis Lab and Ultra Cement were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei went up 68 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 191 points, China's Shanghai SE gained 19 points while S&P ASX went up 35 points on Friday morning.

In European markets, FTSE went up 15 points, CAC 40 was trading in the green, Deutsche was up 146 points while Refinitiv surged 2 points.

In US markets, Dow Jones had settled 345 points up, Nasdaq went up 264 points, S&P 500 surged 66 points while Refinitiv United States gained 6 points against the closing of the previous session.

Indian rupee gained 25 paise to 82.73, against US dollars on Friday morning.

On Thursday, BSE Sensex gained 223.60 points or 0.37 per cent to 61,133.88. The Nifty 50 index added 68.50 points or 0.38 per cent to 18,191.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.78 per cent to 14.81.

In the forex market on Thursday, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 82.83, compared with its close of 82.8 during the previous trading session.

Most European shares rose while most Asian stocks declined on Thursday, taking lead from Wall Street's overnight losses as investors looked to the year ahead.

Global stock markets are rounding off a tumultuous and difficult year, as governments and central banks grappled with sky-high inflation arising from the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, and persistent Covid-19 restrictions in China.

On Thursday, Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.14 per cent. The pharma firm said a US court had dismissed all claims against the pharma major in an anti-trust complaint pertaining to cancer drug Revlimid. Tata Power declined 1.10 per cent on Thursday. Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Tata Power, bagged the letter of award (LoA) from Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power -DDL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the government of NCT of Delhi, for setting up a 255 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka.

State Bank of India (SBI) advanced 1.85 per cent on Thursday. The bank's board on January 3 will consider a proposal for raising of infrastructure bonds up to an amount of Rs 10,000 crore through a public issue or private placement, during FY23.

On Thursday, Tata Steel rose 1.64 per cent. The steel maker bought 1.15 crore equity shares of Tata Steel Advanced Materials, for an amount aggregating to Rs 14.80 crore.

( With inputs from ANI )

