Sensex falls 329 points; IT, banking stocks slump

The Indian equities markets key indices closed in the red for the fourth straight session with benchmark Sensex closing 329 points down dragged by selling pressure in IT, metal, banking, and financial stocks.

The 30-stock S&P BSE Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at 57,788.03 points, 0.57 per cent or 329.06 points down from its previous day close at 58,117.09 points. The Sensex touched a high of 58,218.25 points and a low of 57,671.61 points in the intra-day.

The benchmark indices have ended in the red for the fourth consecutive session.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 0.60 per cent down at 17,221.40 points. The Nifty 50 touched a high of 17,351.20 points and a low of 17,192.20 points in the intra-day.

There was heavy selling pressure in technology, metal, and banking & financial stocks. Bajaj Finance slumped 3.10 per cent to Rs.6849.80. Bajaj Finserv fell 2.55 per cent to Rs.16693. ITC 1.88 per cent down at Rs.224; TCS 1.47 per cent down at Rs.3569.60; Titan 1.33 per cent down at Rs.2322.05; HCL Technologies 1.21 per cent down at Rs.1147.75; HDFC 1.13 per cent down at Rs.2721 and Tata Steel 1.12 per cent down at Rs.1153.85 were among the major Sensex losers.

Only 9 of the 30 Sensex scrips closed in the positive. Sun Pharma climbed 2.59 per cent to Rs.775.55. Other major gainers included: Kotak Bank 1.48 per cent higher at Rs.1867.75; Mahindra & Mahindra 1.06 per cent higher at Rs.843.65; Maruti Suzuki 1.01 per cent higher at Rs.7566.75 and Larsen & Toubro 0.63 per cent higher at Rs.1880.80.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor