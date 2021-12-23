Sensex jumps 347 points; IT, power, financial stocks climb

The Indian equities markets key indices rose sharply on Thursday led by good buying support in IT, power, banking, and financial stocks. The benchmark Sensex climbed above 57,000 points mark while Nifty regained 17,000 points level.

There was good buying support in IT, power, metal and banking & financial stocks. Infosys and Wipro were trading with a gain of over 1 per cent. Power Grid Corporation and NTPC jumped over 2 per cent. Bajaj Finance was trading nearly 2 per cent higher.

The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange opened in the positive at 57,251.15 points and surged to a high of 57,446.20 points in the early trade. At around 11.12 am, the benchmark Sensex was trading at 57,273.32 points, 0.60 per cent or 342.76 points higher from its previous day's close at 56,930.56 points.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 17,044.90 points, 0.53 per cent or 89.45 points higher from its previous day close at 16,955.45 points.

The major Sensex gainers include Power Grid Corporation 2.38 per cent higher at Rs.206.35; ITC 2.29 per cent higher at Rs.216.90; Bajaj Finance 1.81 per cent higher at Rs.6896.15; NTPC 1.75 per cent higher at Rs.124.70; and Mahindra & Mahindra 1.06 per cent higher at Rs826.95.

Only seven of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red. Bharti Airtel slumped 1.14 per cent to Rs.677.05. Asian Paints 0.68 per cent lower at Rs.3260; UltraTech Cement 0.38 per cent down at Rs.7348.60 and HCL Technologies 0.24 per cent down at Rs.1219.45 were among the major Sensex losers.

( With inputs from ANI )

