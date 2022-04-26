Sensex jumps 618 points; energy, banking, auto stocks surge

Snapping two consecutive days of losses, the Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading with gains of over one per cent in the morning session on Tuesday, led by strong buying support in energy, banking and auto stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 618.59 points or 1.09 per cent higher at 57,198.48 points at 10.35 am against its previous day's close at 56,579.89 points.

Snapping two consecutive sessions of massive losses, the benchmark Sensex started the day in the positive at 57,066.24 points and soared to a high of 57,333.49 points in the morning trade.

The Sensex had lost 1331 points in the previous two sessions. The benchmark index had closed 617.26 points or 1.08 per cent down on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 183.65 points or 1.08 per cent higher at 17,137.60 points against its previous day's close at 16,953.95 points. The Nifty 50 had lost 218 points or 1.27 per cent on Monday.

There was strong buying support in auto, energy and banking stocks.

Mahindra & Mahindra surged 3.32 per cent to Rs 933.20. IndusInd Bank rose 2.92 per cent to Rs 974.45. Hindustan Unilever jumped 2.18 per cent to Rs 2146.66. State Bank of India was trading 1.67 per cent higher at Rs 502.95.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited was trading 1.41 per cent higher at Rs 2732.90.

Only two of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex were trading in the red. Asian Paints was trading 0.39 per cent down at Rs 3117.85. Tech Mahindra was down 0.20 per cent at Rs 1268.35.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor