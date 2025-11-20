Sensex, Nifty end near record highs amid positive global cues

Mumbai, Nov 20 Indian equity markets ended higher on Thursday, with both the Sensex and Nifty moving closer to the record levels last seen in September 2024.

Strong buying in Financials and Oil & Gas stocks, along with positive global cues, boosted overall market sentiment.

The Sensex rose 0.52 per cent, or 446.21 points, to close at 85,632.68 after touching an intra-day high of 85,801.70.

HDFC Bank and Bajaj Twins were among the biggest contributors to the index’s gains.

Similarly, the Nifty hit a fresh 52-week high of 26,246.65 before settling 0.54 per cent, or 139.50 points higher, at 26,192.15.

The broader trend remains constructive, supported by strong demand zones at 26,180, 26,070, and deeper support between 26,000 and 25,900, as per experts.

"A breakout above 26,277 remains the next major trigger that could open the path toward 26,350–26,500 and higher," market watchers said.

Broader market performance was mixed. The Nifty SmallCap 100 closed 0.05 per cent lower, while the Nifty MidCap 100 inched up 0.02 per cent.

On the Sensex, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers, while Asian Paints, Titan and HCLTech were the main losers.

A similar trend was seen on the NSE, where Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv led the gains, and Asian Paints, Titan and HCLTech dragged the index.

Among sectors, Nifty Financial Services emerged as the top performer. Meanwhile, Nifty Media and PSU Bank indices ended among the biggest laggards.

Analysts said that Indian equities rose on optimism around India–US trade talks and progress on phase-1 agreements, boosting overall market sentiment.

"Global cues also remained strong, led by tech-driven gains following solid earnings," experts said.

"Fresh FII inflows and strength in large-cap sectors such as Auto, Financials, and IT supported the upbeat trend," they added.

