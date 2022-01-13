Sensex, Nifty witness choppy trade; Wipro slumps

The Indian equities markets key indices witnessed choppy session on Thursday with benchmark Sensex rising 87 points led by nearly five per cent surge in Tata Steel.

IT major Wipro tumbled around six per cent a day after the company announced its Q3 financial numbers.

The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange was trading at 61,237.90 points at around 12.16 pm, which is 87.86 points or 0.14 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 61,150.04 points.

Earlier the Sensex opened in the positive at 61,259.99 points and surged to a high of 61,348.57 points in the morning trade. The index witnessed volatility later in the day and slumped to a low of 60,949.81 points.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 0.20 per cent or 35.60 points higher at 18,247.95 points when compared with the previous day's close at 18,212.35 points.

The Nifty witnessed volatility touched a high of 18,272.25 points and low of 18,163.80 points in the morning trade.

Wipro tumbled 5.83 per cent to Rs 651.05 on disappointing Q3 numbers. Wipro on Wednesday reported Rs 2,969 crore profit for the third quarter of the current financial year, which is only a tad higher from Rs 2,968 crore net profit recorded during the same quarter of last year.

The other two IT giants Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys that also reported their Q3 numbers on Wednesday were trading in the positive.

TCS was trading 0.98 per cent higher at Rs 3895.15 and Infosys was trading 0.79 per cent higher at Rs 1892.35.

Tata Steel surged 4.69 per cent to Rs 1201.00. Sun Pharma 3.73 per cent higher at Rs 867.35; Power Grid Corporation 1.81 per cent higher at Rs 208.55; L&T 1.32 per cent higher at Rs 1998.80; Bajaj Finserv 1.22 per cent higher at Rs 18,163.22 were among the major Sensex gainers.

HDFC Bank 1.72 per cent down at Rs 1529.80; Maruti Suzuki 1.53 per cent down at Rs 8045.65; IndusInd Bank 1.25 per cent down at Rs 930.20; Axis Bank 0.99 per cent down at Rs 739.25 and Kotak Bank 0.94 per cent down at Rs 1936.25 were among the major Sensex losers.

