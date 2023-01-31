Sensex opens with 270 points gain, loses over 300 points in morning trade

The domestic market on Tuesday which opened with gains however made losses within 30 minutes. The global trend with the key indices looked weak on Tuesday morning as Asian and American markets were in the negative territory while the European markets were somewhat firm in the morning.

Adani Enterprises' shares were trading in the green as the market opened today while other group firms such Adani Wilmar, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas were trading in the negative territory in the morning.

BSE Sensex dropped 249 points to 59,251.38 while NSE Nifty dipped 80 points to 17,568.20 at 9.40 am on Tuesday morning.

According to the data available, Asian markets were making losses in the morning. Japan's Nikkei was down 41 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 249 points and China's Shanghai dropped 12 points.

The government is set to table the Economic Survey 2022-23 today. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the pre-Budget document in the Parliament after President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both houses.

The Survey document will reflect insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 and the outlook for the following year.

( With inputs from ANI )

