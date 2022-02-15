Sensex rebounds 900 points; FMCG, IT, energy stocks climb

A day after losing over 3 per cent, the Indian equities markets key indices rebounded on Tuesday on the back of strong buying support in FMCG, IT, and energy stocks.

The benchmark Sensex was trading at 57,295.31 at around 12.55 pm, which is 889.47 points or 1.58 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 56,405.84 points.

Earlier the Sensex opened in the positive at 56,731.56 points and rose to a high of 57,306.75 points.

The markets have witnessed a smart recovery a day after the massive sell-offs. The Sensex had lost 1747.08 points or 3.00 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 253.80 points or 1.51 per cent higher at 17,096.60 points.

There was strong buying support in FMCG stocks. Nestle India surged 3.16 per cent to Rs 18221.60. Hindustan Unilever soared 3.07 per cent to Rs 2295.70.

L&T 2.86 per cent higher at Rs 1850.50; Infosys 2.35 per cent higher at Rs 1722.50; Titan 2.29 per cent higher at Rs 2452.40; Wipro 2.20 per cent higher at Rs 553.80; Tech Mahindra 2.14 per cent higher at Rs 1419.80 and Bajaj Finance 2.15 per cent higher at Rs 6935.50 were among the major Sensex gainers.

Only two of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red. Tata Steel fell 1.72 per cent to Rs 1165.45. Power Grid Corporation was trading 0.89 per cent down at Rs 200.10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor