Sensex rises 300 points; HUL, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki climb

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 298 points higher in the afternoon session on Tuesday led by good buying support in HDFC twins, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever and UltraTech Cement.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 298.07 points or 0.55 per cent higher at 54,768.74 points at 13.04 pm against its previous day's close at 54,470.67 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the negative at 54,309.31 points and slumped to a low of 54,269.59 points in the early morning trade. The Sensex witnessed a smart rally at noon. It rose to a high of 54,825.85 points.

The Sensex is trading in the positive snapping two consecutive sessions of a sharp drop. The Sensex had lost 364.91 points or 0.67 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 76.25 points or 0.47 per cent higher at 16,378.10 points against its previous day's close at 16,301.85 points.

The Nifty 50 had lost 109.40 points or 0.67 per cent on Monday.

HDFC twins witnessed good buying support. HDFC Bank rallied 2 per cent to Rs 1346.55. HDFC rose 2.08 per cent to Rs 2215.05.

IndusInd Bank surged 3.15 per cent to Rs 917.40. Hindustan Unilever rose 2.78 per cent to Rs 2174.45. UltraTech Cement climbed 2.66 per cent to Rs 6393.45. Maruti Suzuki rose 2.47 per cent to Rs 7541.45.

Tata Steel slumped 3.98 per cent to Rs 1202.55. Sun Pharma fell 2.86 per cent to Rs 860.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 0.38 per cent down at Rs 2507.55.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor