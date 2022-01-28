Sensex rises 703 points on positive cues from global markets

The Indian equity markets rose sharply on Friday with benchmark Sensex gaining over 700 points amid positive cues from the global peers.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 57,980.15 points at around 13.12 pm, which is 703.21 points or 1.23 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 57,276.94 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 57,795.11 points and climbed to a high of 58,084.33 points.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,344.10 points, 1.37 per cent or 233.95 points higher from its previous day's close at 17,110.15 points.

The Nifty also opened in the positive at 17,208.30 points and touched a high of 17,373.50 points in the intra-day.

There was broad-based buying support. Only two of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex were trading in the red.

NTPC surged 4.93 per cent to Rs 141.60. IndusInd Bank climbed 3.24 per cent to Rs 917. Tata Steel surged 3 per cent to Rs 1121.45.

Sun Pharma 2.83 per cent higher at Rs 835.15; Mahindra & Mahindra 2.72 per cent higher at Rs 881.15; Wipro 2.61 per cent higher at Rs 558.95; Kotak Bank 2.29 per cent higher at Rs 1932.70; Bajaj Finance 2.28 per cent higher at Rs 6994.70 and Titan 1.91 per cent higher at Rs 2354.50 were among the major Sensex gainers.

( With inputs from ANI )

