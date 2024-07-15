Sensex Surges 145.52 Points to Close at Record High of 80,664.86 for First Time

Mumbai, July 15: The BSE Sensex surged by 145.52 points on Monday, closing at a record high of 80,664.86 for the first time in history. This milestone reflects growing investor confidence and optimism about the country's economic outlook.

Sensex at 2.10 pm was at 80,768.23, up 248.89 points or 0.31%. The Nifty 50 was at 24,615.55, up 113.40 points (0.46%). Nifty PSU Bank index surged over 2% today.

Major gainers included leading companies such as ONGC, SBI Life, Bajaj Auto, Shriram Finance and NTPC. The laggards were Asian Paints, Grasim, LTIM, Tata Steel and Tata Consumer.