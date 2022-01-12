Sensex surges 504 points, soars past 61,000 mark

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex soared past 61,000 points mark on Wednesday led by over two per cent rally in the share price of the index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

Extending the rally for the fourth consecutive session the Sensex opened on a firm note at 61,014.37 points and surged to a high of 61,130.86 points.

At 11.03 am, the S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange was trading at 61,120.94 points, 504.05 points or 0.83 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 60,616.89 points.

The Sensex was trading with significant gain for the fourth consecutive session.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 18,197.05 points, which is 141.30 points or 0.78 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 18,055.75 points.

The Nifty opened in the positive at 18,170.40 points and surged to a high of 18,202.00 points in the morning trade.

There was a strong rally in Reliance Industries. The share surged 2.46 per cent to Rs 2515.35. It was the biggest gainer among the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex.

Bajaj Finance surged 2.03 per cent to Rs 7824.45. Bajaj Finserv 1.61 per cent higher at Rs 18080. Kotak Bank 1.47 per cent higher at Rs 1965.30; Mahindra & Mahindra 1.38 per cent higher at Rs 853; ICICI Bank 1.33 per cent higher at Rs 821.25 and HDFC 1.34 per cent higher at Rs 2746.95 were among the major Sensex gainers.

Only seven of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red. Titan slumped 1.11 per cent to Rs 2621.70. TCS 0.70 per cent down at Rs 3888.25; Tech Mahindra 0.61 per cent down at Rs 1727; Dr Reddy's Laboratories 0.52 per cent down at Rs 4646.55 and Sun Pharma 0.44 per cent down at Rs 829.75 were among the major Sensex losers.

( With inputs from ANI )

