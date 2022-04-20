Sensex surges 629 points; Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, TCS stocks soar

Snapping five consecutive sessions of losses, the Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex was trading 629 points higher in the afternoon session on Wednesday led by strong buying support in the heavyweight firms like Reliance Industries, TCS and Maruti Suzuki.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 629.24 points or 1.11 per cent higher at 57,092.39 points at 12.48 pm against its previous day's close at 56,463.15 points.

The Sensex is trading with strong gains after five straight sessions of loss. The index had lost 703.59 points or 1.23 per cent on Tuesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 209.05 points or 1.23 per cent higher at 17,167.70 points against its previous day's close at 16,958.65 points. The Nifty 50 had lost 215.00 points or 1.25 per cent on Tuesday.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was trading 2.81 per cent higher at Rs 2712.55. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged 2.59 per cent to Rs 3564.35.

There was strong buying support in infra, auto and IT stocks. UltraTech Cement surged 3.34 per cent to Rs 6796.40. Asian Paints jumped 2.93 per cent to Rs 3076.15. Maruti Suzuki rose 2.77 per cent to Rs 7643.85. Infosys was trading 1.78 per cent higher at Rs 1591.85.

Only eight of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red. Bajaj Finance slumped 2.49 per cent to Rs 7095. Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, ITC, L&T and Power Grid Corporation were among the major Sensex losers.

( With inputs from ANI )

