Sensex trades flat after opening at all-time high

Mumbai, July 2 Indian equity indices were traded flat on Tuesday after opening at a record high. Sensex and Nifty made a new all-time high of 79,855 and 24,236 respectively.

At 9:42 a.m., Sensex was at 79,393, down 82 points or 0.10 per cent and Nifty was at 24,111, down 30 points or 0.12 per cent.

Smallcap and midcap shares trade lower. The Nifty midcap 100 index is down 146 points or 0.26 per cent at 56,146 and the Nifty smallcap 100 index is down 28 points or 0.15 per cent at 18,564.

Among the sectoral indices, IT, Realty and Energy are the major gainers. Auto, PSU Bank, Pharma, and FMCG are major losers.

Deven Mehata, Research Analyst at Choice Broking, "Nifty can find support at 24,100 followed by 24,000 and 23,950. On the higher side, 24,200 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 24,300 and 24,400."

"The charts of Bank Nifty indicate that it may get support at 52,300, followed by 52,100 and 52,000. If the index advances further, 52,800 would be the initial key resistance, followed by 53,000 and 53,200," he added.

The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 426 crore on July 1, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 3,917.43 crore.

On the International front, the markets of Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Jakarta are bullish. The markets of Bangkok and Seoul are in the red. Crude oil benchmark Brent crude is $ 86.81 per barrel and WTI crude is $ 83.52 per barrel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor