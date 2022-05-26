Sensex trades weak for 4th straight day; RIL, HUL slide

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading in the red for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, dragged by selling pressure in the index heavyweight RIL, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 90.13 points or 0.17 per cent down at 53,659.13 points at 12.58 pm, against its previous day's close at 53,749.26 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the positive at 53,950.84 points and rose to a high of 54,102.36 points in the morning session. However, the Sensex slipped into the red hitting a low of 53,425.25 points.

The Sensex is trading in the red for the fourth straight day. The index had lost 303.35 points or 0.56 per cent on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 21.20 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 16,047 points against its previous day's close at 16,025.80 points.

The Nifty had lost 99.35 points or 0.62 per cent on Wednesday.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 0.65 per cent down at Rs 2594.20. L&T slumped 1.46 per cent to Rs 1552.70. Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major Sensex losers.

Tata Steel surged 3.28 per cent to Rs 1032. HDFC Bank soared 2.31 per cent to Rs 1359.10. Asix Bank, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Wipro were among the major Sensex gainers.

( With inputs from ANI )

