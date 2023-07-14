Sensodyne toothpaste-maker announces job cuts

Haleon the world's biggest standalone consumer health business, is planning to cut hundreds of roles in the UK and worldwide, the Guardian reported on Thursday.The company behind the Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers was spun off from GSK last year and has more than 24,000 staff globally.Staff were informed about the redundancies this week in a series of meetings and a consultation process, which started on Wednesday, would close on Aug. 25, the report said.

We've announced internally a number of changes across our global business this week, as we continue to evolve Haleon into a more agile organisation," Haleon spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.The company in March had announced about 300 million pounds ($393 million) of cost savings over the next three years, saying it expected to record about 150 million pounds in restructuring costs in full year 2023 and 2024.