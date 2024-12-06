Seoul Vibes Reaching India: "Seoul My Soul in India," The Event to Promote Seoul Tourism Comes to a Successful Close

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 6: Seoul Tourism Organization announced the successful conclusion of the "2024 Seoul My Soul in India" event held in New Delhi, India, on December 5. Drawing a crowd of 3,000 attendees, the event offered a rich blend of Korean culture and seoulites' unique lifestyles. Highlights included a live performance by the K-pop boy group ONEUS, fan meet-and-greets, Seoul Brand Show, and an interactive pop-up booth showcasing Seoul's trendy appeal.

The main event opened with an energetic K-pop performance by local dance crews, including EZ, ZXD, and ETERNALS who have gained recognition for their K-pop cover dances. The Seoul Brand Show featured a live painting performance and lucky draw with impressive prizes such as round-trip flights to Seoul and hotel accommodations. The evening's centerpiece was a live concert by ONEUS, complete with fan engagement activities, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Four themed pop-up booths offered visitors an immersive taste of seoulites' glamorous lifestyles. At the Beauty Zone, fans received K-beauty makeovers, recreating the vibrant energy of Seoul's festivals. At the K-pop Zone, visitors took photos like K-pop stars in music video-inspired settings. Attendees were also able to take memorable photos in front of SEOULDAL, the giant tethered balloon that is one of Seoul's newest landmarks.

The Brand Zone featured the latest official Seoul My Soul goods, including beautiful caps and hoodies, recently launched in Seoul.

