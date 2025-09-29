SEPC Continues Order Momentum with Rs 32.63 Cr International Win for ADNOC Projects

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29: SEPC Limited (NSE: SEPC | BSE: 532945), one of the leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company with a diversified presence across Water & Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial Infrastructure, and Mining sectors, announced that it has secured a major international work order from Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, Abu Dhabi, for providing engineering services across various ADNOC projects.

The order, valued at AED 13.5 million (approx. ₹32.63 Cr), marks an important addition to SEPC's growing portfolio. The execution schedules and timelines will be provided by the awarding entity.

Strengthening Business Capabilities

SEPC continues to expand its presence across water management, industrial infrastructure, roads, and mining. The company has built a proven record in delivering projects of scale and complexity, supported by its technical expertise and execution capabilities.

Recent Domestic Order Adds to Growth

In August 2025, SEPC was awarded a ₹442.8 Cr contract by the Irrigation, Generation, Water Resources Department, Delhi, for the execution of the Jamaniyan to Kakrait Gangajal Uvah Irrigation Scheme in Kaimur district, Bihar.

Together, these contracts highlight SEPC's progress in strengthening its order book, diversifying across domestic and international markets, and reinforcing its overall growth momentum.

Commenting on the development Mr. Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Whole Time Director of SEPC Limited, said: "This international work order from Avenir LLC for ADNOC projects reflects the trust placed in SEPC's engineering capabilities. Coming soon after our ₹442.8 Cr irrigation project win in Bihar, it demonstrates the continued momentum in our order inflows, both in India and abroad. We remain committed to delivering every project with precision, timeliness, and quality. These wins give us the confidence to further strengthen our presence across key sectors and geographies."

