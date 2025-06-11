SEPC Limited Announces Rights Issue Opening on June 9, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11:SEPC Limited, (NSE Code: SEPC), (BSE Code: 532945), is one of the leading EPC player in Water and Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial, and Mining sectors, announces the opening of its Rights Issue on Monday, June 09, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 350 Crore.

The issue size is 35,00,00,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each.

Rights Issue details:

Right Issue Price – ₹10 Each Share

Payment Terms – ₹5 per share on application. The remaining ₹ 5 per share will be called within one or more subsequent calls by the board of the company.

Right Issue Size – ₹350 Crore

Right Entitlement – 11 Shares for every 50 shares held Record Date – 23 rd May 2025 Renunciation Of RE – 09 th to 17 th June 2025



The net proceeds from the Rights Issue will be utilized for Payment of Non-Convertible Debentures (principal and interest), Repayment or pre-payment of existing borrowings, Funding for enhanced margin on non-fund-based limits, to meet existing and additional working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Mr. Abdulla Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Abdulla, Chairman and Non-Executive of SEPC Limited expressed “We are delighted to launch our Rights Issue, a key step in enhancing our financial resilience and increasing our operational agility. The proceeds from this issue will be strategically utilized to strengthen our working capital, ensure timely execution of ongoing and upcoming projects across the water, municipal, roads, industrial, and mining sectors, and accelerate the scale-up of our future growth initiatives. In addition, this capital raise will support operational efficiencies, reduce dependency on external borrowings, and position us to capitalize on emerging opportunities in India’s infrastructure development landscape.”

