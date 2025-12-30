SEPC Limited Wins INR 230 Crore Turnkey Mining Infrastructure Order from MOIL Limited

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 30: SEPC Limited (NSE: SEPC | BSE: 532945), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies with a diversified presence across Water & Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial Infrastructure, and Mining, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from MOIL Limited, a Government of India undertaking, for the design, construction and commissioning of a 3rd Vertical Shaft at the Chikla Mine in Maharashtra.

The project has been awarded through a global tender process, with SEPC emerging as the lowest bidder. The order value stands at ₹167.85 crore for the domestic scope, along with USD 36.52 lakh towards imported plant and machinery.

The scope of work includes complete turnkey execution, covering engineering, civil works, furnishing, and installation of equipment. The project is expected to strengthen mining infrastructure and operational efficiency at the Chikla Mine.

Business Impact

The order strengthens SEPC Limited's presence in the mining infrastructure segment and reflects the Company's ability to secure complex, high-value projects with long execution cycles. The contract structure supports efficient capital utilization while contributing to a more predictable and resilient revenue pipeline. The project further reinforces SEPC's focus on selective growth in core infrastructure sectors backed by a defined scope and execution visibility.

Commenting on the order, win Mr. Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Managing Director of SEPC Limited, said: “This order from MOIL reinforces SEPC's execution capabilities in the mining infrastructure segment and reflects continued trust from public sector clients. The Company remains focused on disciplined project execution and expanding its presence in core infrastructure sectors.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.