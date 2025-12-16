SEPC Secured INR 269.68 Crore Sub-Contract for Strategic Ajmer-Chanderiya Railway Doubling Project

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 16: SEPC Limited (NSE: SEPC | BSE: 532945), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies with a diversified presence across Water & Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial Infrastructure, and Mining, has secured a railway infrastructure project valued at ₹269.69 crore under the Ajmer–Chanderiya Doubling Project of the Ajmer Division, North Western Railway (NWR).

The project has been awarded to the VPRPL–SBEL Joint Venture, with SEPC Limited responsible for execution of the project works under the control and supervision of the Joint Venture, in line with the Letter of Award issued by North Western Railway.

Project Scope of Work

The scope of the project includes comprehensive formation and civil works across the Mandpiya (including) to Chanderiya (including) section, comprising:

Earthwork in embankment filling, cutting, and blanketing

Construction of important, major, and minor bridges

Road under bridges (RUBs) / limited height subways

Foot over bridges and trolley refuges

Toe walls, retaining walls, pitching, and side drains

Construction of station buildings and allied service buildings

Platform works, platform shelters, and staff quarters

Permanent way (P-Way) works including supply of ballast, transportation of P-Way material, and laying and linking of broad-gauge track

Miscellaneous works including general electrical works

The project forms part of Indian Railways' capacity augmentation initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and connectivity on key routes.

Strategic Impact

The ₹269.69 crore order further strengthens SEPC's transportation infrastructure order book and reinforces its growing presence in the railway EPC segment. The project adds to SEPC's expanding portfolio across India, while supporting balanced growth across its core infrastructure verticals.

Commenting on the order win Mr. Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Managing Director of SEPC Limited, said: “This project reinforces SEPC's execution capabilities in large-scale railway infrastructure works and reflects the confidence placed in our technical and delivery strengths. Railways remain a key focus area for the Company, and our role in executing this project under North Western Railway further strengthens our transportation infrastructure portfolio. We continue to see steady momentum across infrastructure segments in India, supported by disciplined project selection and execution.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.