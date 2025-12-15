SEPC Secures Entry into Massive ₹3,300 Crore Mining Consortium Project

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 15: SEPC Limited (NSE: SEPC | BSE: 532945), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies with a diversified presence across Water & Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial Infrastructure, and Mining, has announced its association with the JARPL-AT Consortium in connection with the Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project located in the Sohagpur Area, District Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

The Company has entered into agreements with M/s Jai Ambey Roadlines Private Limited and M/s Avinash Transport, who together form the JARPL-AT Consortium, for a mining project awarded by South Eastern Coalfields Limited.

The aggregate contract value under various contracts is ~₹3,299.51 crore, with an estimated project tenure of ~10 years.

Scope of work includes:

* Supply of materials

* Supply and deployment of machinery and manpower

* Project management and consultancy services

* Other associated services as per the agreed scope

SEPC Limited's role is structured to support execution across the lifecycle of the mining operation.

Strategic Rationale

The engagement marks SEPC's participation in a large-scale, long-duration mining project, further strengthening its mining portfolio. The project follows an asset-light and capital-efficient structure, enabling the Company to participate in a high-value contract while maintaining disciplined capital deployment.

With a long tenure and clearly defined scope, the project enhances revenue visibility and adds stability to SEPC Limited's project portfolio in India.

Commenting on the order win Mr. Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Managing Director of SEPC Limited, said: "This association strengthens our mining portfolio and further reinforces our strong and diversified order book. It aligns with our focus on long-term projects that offer scale, revenue visibility, and execution certainty. The structured nature of the engagement allows us to participate efficiently while leveraging our project management and execution capabilities."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor