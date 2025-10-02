Sephora and Rare Beauty's "Make A Rare Impact" Join Forces for the Third Year in Honor of World Mental Health Day

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 2: Today, Sephora and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez announce the return of the "Make A Rare Impact" campaign in recognition of World Mental Health Day, to raise awareness and mobilize efforts in support of mental health. This year's campaign will see Sephora donate 100%* of new Rare Beauty fine fragrance sales to the Rare Impact Fund, from 10th to 12th October 2025. This will include Sephora sales in-store and online in 25 markets as well as at Sephora at Kohl's locations across the United States.

Created in 2020 by Rare Beauty Founder and Creator Selena Gomez, the Rare Impact Fund's mission is to mobilize $100 million for organizations expanding access to youth mental health services and education globally. Since its inception, the Rare Impact Fund has raised over $20 million and supports 30 organizations across five continents, expanding access to mental health services and education for young people.

"Five years ago, we launched the Rare Impact Fund with a simple goal: to help more young people around the world feel seen, supported, and cared for. Our partners like Sephora are instrumental to pursue our mission and by contributing crucial funds to expand mental health resources for the young people who need them. For the third year in a row, we are excited to continue our impactful fundraising efforts with Sephora, one of our greatest donors who share our belief in this mission and understand the need to expand mental health resources to young people around the world," said Selena Gomez, Founder and Creator of Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership for the third year," said Jenny Cheah, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Sephora. "Sephora is deeply committed to fostering a more inclusive world in beauty, a vision shared by Rare Beauty. In Asia-Pacific, where mental health conditions disproportionately impact the population, we believe in the profound positive influence that feeling beautiful can bring. The "Make A Rare Impact" campaign underscores our shared dedication to creating a supportive beauty environment, and we invite our Sephora community to join us in making a difference!"

Leveraging Sephora's global reach, the campaign will be run in 25 markets where Sephora operates, including Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong SAR, Italy, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States, including Kohl's network.

In 2024, Sephora's 2023 donation specifically enabled Rare Impact Fund's nonprofit partners to collectively reach more than two million people with 445 mental health resources developed and disbursed.

Elyse Cohen, Chief Impact Officer at Rare Beauty, and President of the Rare Impact Fund shared, "Our continued partnership with Sephora on the "Make A Rare Impact" campaign reflects a shared belief in the power of collective action. With their support, and through the work of our dedicated nonprofit partners, the Rare Impact Fund has reached over one million young people each year and supported nearly 3,000 schools and organizations around the world. This campaign is a clear example of what's possible when brands, nonprofits and communities come together not just to raise awareness, but to expand access and build lasting support for youth mental health."

"We are proud to use our global brand and raise awareness in our community to support the Rare Impact Fund and their mission to shape positive conversations around mental health, " said Deborah Yeh, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Sephora.

*Up to a maximum of US$500,000 within SEPHORA's Distribution Network in the US; up to a maximum of US$100,000 within Kohl's Distribution Network; up to a maximum of A$50,000 in Australia and New Zealand; up to a maximum of BRL240,000 in Brazil; up to a maximum of US$6,800 in Thailand; up to a maximum of INR810,000 in India; and, shall not exceed EUR200,000 regardless the actual number of Product Sales done in Europe, in all the countries of the Territory for Promotion.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 50 000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

About the Rare Impact Fund

The Rare Impact Fund was founded by Selena Gomez in 2020 as part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance. One percent of all Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund, which supports organizations that expand access to mental health services and education for young people globally. Additional funds are raised through philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and the Rare Beauty community. The Rare Impact Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. To learn more about the Fund, visit rareimpactfund.org

About Rare Beauty

Founder and creator Selena Gomez believes everyone is unique and rare. But today, too many people feel trapped by unrealistic expectations of beauty that are impossible to achieve. Rare Beauty is about celebrating who you are and what makes you different. This is makeup made to feel good in without hiding what makes you unique. We use makeup to shape positive conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health. Not only do we want everyone to feel good about themselves, we want to help them feel more authentically connected to one another and feel less alone in this world. Rare Beauty is available at SEPHORA, and RareBeauty.com.

