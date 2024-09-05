Sephora Pushes the Boundaries of Innovation with the Reopening of Melbourne Central Flagship Store

PRNewswire

Melbourne [Australia], September 5: Sephora is excited to announce the re-design of its Melbourne flagship store, the largest Sephora store in ANZ at 693 square metres. This beauty haven at Melbourne Central has undergone an extensive renovation to usher in a new era for Australian beauty enthusiasts as Sephora brings together the best elements across its physical and digital offering in an immersive omni-channel retail experience.

Mark O'Keefe, General Manager of Sephora Australia and New Zealand, shared, "We are thrilled to announce the re-opening of our flagship Melbourne Central store. This revitalised space offers customers an immersive beauty experience where they can explore our extensive product range and engage with the latest beauty tech and digital elements. This store represents the perfect blend of innovation and experience, allowing our customers to fully immerse themselves in the world's best beauty brands through a highly personalised retail experience. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary in the Australian market, 2024 is a significant year for Sephora, and we are excited to continue our expansion with new stores in Miranda, New South Wales; Marion, South Australia; Fountain Gate, Victoria and Northlakes, Brisbane."

The new store concept at Melbourne Central is a testament to Sephora's passion for experiential retail, offering consumers a thoughtfully curated and trend-forward beauty assortment. The store will house over 120 brands, including new brands Paula's Choice and Aveda as well as cult favourites Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty, and Ouai, that can only be found in Sephora. The Beauty & Hair Studios will feature an exciting line-up of services to showcase the latest product and brand debuts. A specialised Skin Consultation zone provides Hydrafacial treatments alongside Skincrediblea state-of-the-art app endorsed by dermatologists for personalised skin analysis. Additionally, this location proudly introduces Australia's first Sephora Beauty School, designed as an exclusive space for educational masterclasses with beauty brands.

