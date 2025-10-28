Seqlo by DSS Imagetech Revolutionises Food Safety with Real Time PCR Detection Kits

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 28: In a fast-changing world that is learning to live with climate change, industrial farming and evolving ecosystems, food safety has become a critical concern for both producers and consumers. Seqlo by DSS Imagetech, a market leader in molecular diagnostics is addressing this challenge by empowering food brands to step up their credibility and compliance and earn consumer trust with its advanced, real time PCR testing kits.

With the complexity of modern supply chains and the rising incidence of food allergies and microbial contamination rapid and reliable detection has become essential. Seqlo's advanced molecular approach bridges a critical gap in the industry with these real-time PCR (qPCR) kits that enable laboratories and manufacturers to test for and detect allergens, pathogens, species, GMO screening, and DNA extraction in food and dairy. These highly precise, sensitive, and rapid kits provide results in just a few hourscompared to the days that conventional methods such as microbial culture or ELISA take.

"Food safety today is not just a regulatory requirementit's a public health priority," said Dr. Karn Pratap Singh, Senior Scientist DSS R&D Centre & subsidiary Seqlo DSS Imagetech, "Seqlo's real-time PCR kits help food and dairy manufacturers make faster, data-driven, life-saving decisions. They detect contamination early in the supply chain, prevent recalls, and protect consumers from numerous health hazards."

Seqlo's Allergen Detection Kits ensure labelling accuracy for milk, egg, and gluten-free products to keep consumers safe from severe allergic reactions. The Pathogen Detection Kits can test dairy, meat, and processed foods in a few hours for microbial contamination.

The species identification Kits i.e. Cow, Buffalo, Camel detection kit tests high-value foods like milk and milk products, helping dairies distinguish between cow, buffalo, and camel milk. The GMO Detection Kits screen for genetically modified sequences, ensuring compliance with GMO labelling regulations. DNA Extraction Kits provide high-quality DNA across sample types, enabling accurate downstream testing.

Seqlo's technology is already being adopted at scale with 200+ installations across India and international markets by clients like Amul, Nestle, Hatsun, and ITC.

For more information: www.seqlo.com.

This innovation aligns with DSS Imagetech's broader vision of building India's most advanced, technology-led food safety ecosystem, supported by local manufacturing, training, and service capabilities.

DSS Imagetech Pvt. Ltd., the flagship company of the DSS Group, is a market leader in Molecular Diagnostics, Life Sciences, and Biotechnology. Founded in 1998 with the philosophy 'Inspired by Technology', the New-Delhi based family-owned company delivers cutting-edge solutions including microscopy, clinical diagnostics, medical equipment and R&D to researchers and clinicians across diverse life sciences and healthcare fields.

With an annual turnover exceeding INR 450 crore, the company employs over 500 professionals in across 11 cities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor