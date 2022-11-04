Serein Brand launches luxurious collection Serein Theme

Serein, A newly established startup in the sustainable, vegan cruelty free industry is pleased to announce the launch of House of Serein.

Their apparels and vegan leather handbag collection are made out of plant based leather and recyclable materials.

On 30th of October the brand launched the luxurious collection with an event which was indeed 'A Serein Night'.

Event theme Serein Night was a marvelous integration of all the different categories the brand has to offer. Several booths were dedicated to Leather handbags, apparels and cosmetics respectively to depict the essence and design element of each and every segment.

The event interacted with the invitees with different eye-catching activities from customizable lipsticks and handbag counters to the fashion show which was the star of the event and left all guests speechless.

We at Serein believe that animals are not products and life is not marked with a price tag as sustainability is the new luxury, said Muskaan Mundhra, Founder of Serein.

The calmness and peace of nature is combined together to form Serein which is a French translation of the word Serene.

Serein is not just a brand, it's a lifestyle where aesthetics meets ethics trying to shift people's perfection of luxury by focusing on untroubled fashion by introducing Sustainable, Vegan and nature friendly products.

Serein was incorporated on April 18, 2021 as a Subdivision of Mundhra International under Mundhra Logistics.

Each category and product designed, curated and manufactured is inspired by elements of nature be it leather bags, apparels or cosmetics.

