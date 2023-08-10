Serene Envirotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Launches Innovative Product to Promote Hygiene and Safety in Indian Homes

Introducing QTE4: A State-of-the-Art Ozone Technology Device for Refrigerators, Wardrobes, Shoe racks and any Closets to keep Sterilised, deodorized and Clean.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: Serene Envirotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of preventive healthcare and wellness solutions, is proud to announce the launch of QTE4, an advanced ozone technology device designed for refrigerators, Wardrobes, Shoe racks and other Closets to keep clean, sterilised, and free from foul odours. The added advantage QTE4 offers is that the ozone generated by this devise works as a super Oxidizing agent and completely detoxify pesticides and other chemicals present in the vegetables, fruits and other food items. Thereby the danger of entering these toxic chemicals into our body and can prevent chronic diseases that can be caused by those chemicals. Since QTE4 can sterilise entire components present in the refrigerator the life of these foods can be preserved for longer period. The product is now available under the QTE4 brand name, offering consumers a state-of-the-art solution to ensure hygiene and freshness in their homes.

According to a recent study by the Global Hygiene Council, 70% of refrigerators in Indian kitchens are heavily contaminated with pathogenic bacteria and fungal growth. Additionally, pesticide residues further contribute to potential health hazards associated with stored fruits and vegetables.

Dr. Babu Sudhakar, Chairman and Managing Director at Serene Envirotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., highlighted the importance of addressing these issues: “Common diseases such as gastro-intestinal disorders, respiratory disorders, skin infections, food poisoning, and allergies are often linked to poor hygiene and pesticide residues. We believe it is crucial to provide effective solutions that promote a healthier and safer living environment. And QTE4 does exactly that.”

QTE4 utilises the power of ozone, as approved as an antimicrobial agent for food processing and preservation by The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Ozone is a high-energy molecule with proven sterilisation and detoxifying properties through the oxidation process and is widely recognised for its ability to destroy pathogenic bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The device not only ensures a clean and sterile environment but also deodorises and preserves the stored contents of refrigerators and closets.

With a wide range of applications, QTE4 can be used in refrigerators, wardrobes, shoe cabinets, cupboards, and any other enclosed space that requires sterilisation and odour removal. Its state-of-the-art features include purification and sterilisation capabilities, removal of foul odours, prevention of mould growth, pesticide degradation, clean space maintenance, and 360-degree penetration for comprehensive sterilisation coverage.

Dr. Babu expressed his enthusiasm about the product’s launch: “We are excited to introduce QTE4 to the market, offering consumers a powerful and reliable solution for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in their living spaces. Our device combines cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features to ensure a safe and efficient sterilisation process. At Serene Envirotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., we are committed to providing innovative solutions that promote hygiene and well-being, and QTE4 is a testament to our dedication to creating healthier living environments for all.”

To ensure safety, it is advised to keep QTE4 out of reach of children and avoid exposure of the air outlet to the mouth, nose, and eyes. It is essential to refrain from using or placing the product in water or water splashing areas.

QTE4, a brand established by Serene Envirotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., is dedicated to delivering innovative preventive healthcare and wellness solutions that enhance well-being and promote a healthier future.

About Serene Envirotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Serene Envirotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare and wellness solutions. With a focus on enhancing sustainability, hygiene, and well-being, the company develops advanced technologies and products that contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment. udazH, a most popular brand under Serene Envirotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., is dedicated to Hydrogen for health products to neutralize cellular oxidative stress and prevent or treat over 170 human diseases. And now QTE4 joined the race to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers in the modern world.

