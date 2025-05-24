Serene Films Commences Shoot of Debut Feature Film ‘Drop Out’ with Traditional Muhurat Ceremony in Barabanki

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24: Serene Films, an Ahmedabad-based production house, marked a significant milestone today. It rolled the camera on its debut feature film, “Drop Out,” with an auspicious muhurat shot at the historic Government Inter College, Barabanki. The event was graced by esteemed guests including acclaimed poet and social worker Shri Pradeep Sarang, Shri Radheyshyam – Principal of GIC Barabanki, Shri Sushil Drivedi – Lecturer, Shri Krishna Lal – College Office Assistant, Shri Asad Shajid – Fitness Mentor, as well as Shri Virendra VermaDirector of Harakh Farmers' Producer Company. Their presence and blessings set a hopeful tone for what promises to be a deeply inspiring cinematic journey.

Drop Out, written and produced by Umashanker Yadav, who is also making his debut in a leading role, is directed by Omkar Pethkar, who serves as the dialogue and screenplay writer. The film is an emotionally compelling narrative that follows the life of a gifted but financially challenged village boy. Unable to cope with the pressures of an ill-suited academic track, he boldly decides to drop out midway. Battling internal turmoil and societal judgment, he eventually discovers his true calling. At its heart, the film is a tribute to the healing power of empathy and the life-changing role of genuine friendship, seen through a female friend's unwavering support during his mental health crisis. The film aims to echo the unspoken struggles of students caught in the web of academic pressure, parental expectations, and institutional neglect, while underscoring the importance of a supportive family in moments of transition.

The film's soundtrack features lyrics by renowned lyricist Dr. Sagar and music by Prajval Pandya, promising to evoke the emotional essence of the story with heartfelt compositions.

The ensemble cast includes Tanushka Sharma, Rajendra Gupta, Mushtaq Khan, and Uday Singh, bringing together seasoned and fresh talent to deliver powerful performances.

Additionally, the film proudly features actors from Uttar Pradesh, including Sandeep Yadav, Amlesh Jaiswal, Preeti Chauhan, Sumit Srivastava, Shashank Shukla, Naval Shukla, Pradeep Sarang, Prabhat Kumar, and Arohi Gupta, whose presence adds local authenticity and cultural depth to the storytelling.

The visual language of the film is shaped by Director of Photography Indrajeet Kumar, while Vivek Yadav serves as Executive Producer and Casting Director, ensuring both narrative integrity and performance excellence.

Produced by Serene Films, Drop Out is a project that sits at the intersection of inspiration, education, and entertainment. The film is being shot over an estimated ten-day schedule and will prominently feature the cultural and natural landscapes of Uttar Pradesh.

On this occasion, Director and Founder Umashanker Yadav warmly welcomed all the dignitaries and expressed heartfelt gratitude for their presence and encouragement. He emphasised the role of such community support in enabling meaningful and socially relevant cinema to take root and thrive.

As Serene Films’ first Hindi feature project, Drop Out reflects the studio's commitment to impactful storytelling and socially conscious themes.

Drop Out is not just a film—it's a message of hope. It reminds us that success isn't always about following the expected path. Sometimes, it's about daring to leave it and walk your own. With its authentic storytelling and uplifting spirit, the film promises to inspire every student and dreamer to believe in second chances.

