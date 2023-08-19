Serenity Wealth launches SereneKit DIY, an online wealth self-management toolkit for every investor

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: Serenity Wealth today announced the launch of SereneKit DIY, a do-it-yourself online wealth management toolkit that help users to create investment plans and manage investments that are self-customized to their individual risks and needs.

Conceptualized by wealth management veteran Ashish Khetan and developed by a team of domain experts, interface designers and technologists, the toolkit consists of a web-based application that works seamlessly across desktop browsers, tablets, and smartphones.

SereneKit DIY is based on the framework of RRR—required rate of returnwhich, instead of unquantifiable promises of returns, guides investors towards estimating the minimum return on investment they need to seek for themselves based on self-defined risks. SereneKit DIY users will then be able to create personalized plans that are tailored to their specific short-term and long-term wealth needs and goals as defined by their self-articulated RRR.

According to Ashish Khetan, Founder, Serenity Wealth, SereneKit DIY was envisioned as a tool to demystify and simplify wealth management amid the noise that investors generally encounter. Says Khetan: “In all my years as a wealth manager, I have found that investors struggle to define their individualized needs and evaluate the risk-reward trade-offs between different asset classes amid the noise and the promises made by third-party managers. For example, do you seek steady returns or rising returns, or should you invest in shares, bonds, gold, real estate, tax savings? SereneKit DIY, with its RRR framework, seeks to address those specific and pervasive pain points that hobble not only novice investors, but also the relatively better-off. The easy-to-use web-based application aims to simplify the process and empower investors to reach their financial goals with focus, confidence and claritynothing less, nothing more.”

Serenity Wealth is founded by Ashish Khetan, a wealth management expert who has handled HNI and super HNI portfolios for more than 25 years with India’s Kotak Mahindra group.

Serenity Wealth’s platform and practice-led approach guides, enables, and empowers EVERY investor to achieve financial goals that are optimized to their own risk-reward preferences regardless of net worthfrom beginners to HNIs, family offices, and corporates.

Serenity Wealth is a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), which means that its only source of income is client fees, and not conflict-of-interest commissions from cross-selling third-party products or services.

