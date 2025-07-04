Serial Entrepreneur Gagan Dhawan Brings Global Mineral Skincare Leader TiZO® to Indian Shores

India’s premium skincare market is about to experience a clean revolution, as Gagan Dhawan, serial entrepreneur and wellness advocate, officially announces the launch of TiZO® Skincare in India. Backed by over 35 years of global success, TiZO’s mineral-only sunscreens and anti-aging skin care are now available to Indian consumers.

“TiZO’s mission resonates deeply with my own values around wellness and integrity,” shares Gagan Dhawan, official partner and the driving force behind TiZO’s India entry. “Indian consumers deserve elegant, science-backed skincare that feels as luxurious as it is effective. That’s exactly what TiZO brings to the table.”

Founded by Dr. Harry Fallick in the USA, TiZO® (short for Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide) is a brand trusted by dermatologists in over 40 countries. With a legacy rooted in clean, safe, and effective sun protection, the brand specializes in mineral-based sunscreens and skincare products that not only shield but also nourish the skin.

“The best sunscreen is the one that the customer will love to use consistently.”

- Dr. Harry Fallick, Founder & CEO, TiZO®

The decision to bring TiZO to India stems from a growing demand for non-toxic, dermatologist-recommended, and photoaging-preventive skincare among Indian users. The brand's signature strength lies in its exclusive use of Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide, the only two sunscreen agents with GRASE (Generally Recognized As Safe and Effective) status from the U.S. FDA.

Unlike chemical sunscreens that absorb into the skin, TiZO’s minerals sit on top, acting like a shield to reflect UV rays without disrupting the body’s systems. With a velvety, non-greasy finish, TiZO dispels the myth that mineral sunscreens are chalky or uncomfortable.

TiZO's Indian portfolio includes top-performing SKUs tailored for Indian climates, skin tones, and lifestyle preferences:

●TiZO3 Primer/Sunscreen SPF 40 (Tinted) – Dual-action product with sun protection and a makeup primer finish

●TiZO AM Replenish SPF 40 – Moisturizer + SPF with antioxidants

●TiZO Ultra Zinc Body & Face SPF 40 – Gentle, all-over protection for even the most sensitive skin

●TiZO Eye Renewal SPF 20 – Mineral SPF with anti-aging peptides for the delicate eye area

●TiZO Lip Protection SPF 45 – Clear, soothing lip sunscreen

Pricing: Ranges from ₹2,900 to ₹8,500 (approx. $35–$102 USD)

Founded in Pennsylvania, USA, TiZO has set the gold standard in mineral sunscreen by offering high-performance, reef-safe, vegan formulations that feel as good as they function. With presence in over 40 countries, TiZO is revolutionizing how consumers view and use SPF, and now, under Gagan Dhawan’s stewardship, India joins the movement.

Media Resources

●Product & Group Photography (Best for Article/Features): View Folder

●Logos & Icons: Download Here

●Lifestyle Imagery (Best for social media and image stories): Explore More