Serial Investor Gaurav Singhvi Joins The Lion’s Den Show, Aims to Democratise Entrepreneurship

New Delhi (India) July 30 : India’s startup ecosystem is rapidly growing and has long needed a catalyst to democratise entrepreneurship across the nation’s diverse landscape. The concentration of opportunities in major metropolitan areas has left a wealth of talent and innovation untapped in smaller cities and towns.

Mr. Gaurav Singhvi, a serial investor and entrepreneur, has been investing in India’s evolving startup domain. With his extensive experience in investing and nurturing startups, Mr. Singhvi brings a fresh perspective. His focus on empowering entrepreneurs from tier 2, 3, and 4 cities aligns perfectly with India’s need for a more inclusive startup ecosystem.

Now, to amplify his impact, Mr. Gaurav Singhvi is joining the panel of investors on The Lion’s Den Show. This business reality show gives aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to pitch their ideas and secure investments.

Beginning his career as a chartered accountant, he quickly pivoted to entrepreneurship at 24. “I come from a background where everyone in my family is in the service class. I am a first-generation entrepreneur,” Mr. Singhvi reflects on his early days.

Inspired by his mentor’s words at Reliance Industries Limited – “the finest steel has to go through the hottest fires,” Mr. Gaurav Singhvi took the bold step of launching his own outsourcing company and CA practice. This marked the beginning of a 26-year professional career characterised by constant evolution and a willingness to embrace new challenges.

In 2015, Mr. Singhvi significantly shifted from entrepreneurship to investing in innovation. This decision came after a valuable learning experience with his online CA services portal. “I realised that either you innovate or invest in innovation. I chose the latter,” the investor explains.

Since writing his first investment check in 2015, Mr. Singhvi has invested in 122 startups over the past decade. His portfolio includes success stories like Bharat Pay, where he invested at a valuation of 18 crores and exited at a valuation of 400x.

Mr. Singhvi’s most significant contribution to India’s startup landscape came with the founding of We Founder Circle in 2020. Despite launching during the pandemic, the company has become India’s number-one angel network for two consecutive years. The network boasts 13,500 investors, with 70% coming from tier 2, 3, and 4 cities.

What sets Mr. Singhvi apart is his hands-on, approachable investment style. “I’m a people’s person. I love talking to people, unlike other investors where there are multiple layers,” he explains. This approach allows him to understand businesses intimately and make informed investment decisions.

The angel investor looks for founders who are prompt problem solvers, possess passion and the right attitude, and demonstrate the ability to pivot when necessary. His sector-agnostic strategy, coupled with a focus on emerging areas like Agritech, SpaceTech, and EV sustainability, positions him at the forefront of India’s startup revolution.

Mr. Singhvi’s decision to join The Lion’s Den Show aligns with his broader mission of democratising entrepreneurship across India. By participating in the show, he aims to dispel the notion that startup opportunities are confined to tier-1 cities.

Looking to the future, Mr. Singhvi envisions India becoming the world’s leading startup nation within the next quarter-century— a goal he believes can be achieved by fostering entrepreneurial ecosystems in 100 cities nationwide.

As he steps into The Lion’s Den Show, donning his role as an investor, or Lion, Mr. Gaurav Singhvi carries with him not just his expertise, but the hopes and aspirations of countless entrepreneurs from every corner of India.

