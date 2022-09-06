ServDharm takes one step closer to devotion with its new outlet at the Jammu airport

September 6: What could be more satisfying than preserving and reviving India’s richly religious cultures, age-old texts, and extensive lost arts. The idea of ServDharm, aims to be your one-stop shop for all things spiritual and divine to revitalise and appreciate our culture.

Intending to prioritise devotion to the millions of pilgrims across the country, ServDharm is aiming to make it much more accessible and more global. Taking the right step in the right direction, the brand has recently launched a wonderful outlet at the Jammu Airport to offer souvenirs and other merchandise back from their Vaishno Devi, Amarnath Yatra or any other place of religious importance when travelling via Jammu for their friends and family.

The brand is also known to offer multiple devotional merch and other items at competitive prices with a keen eye on the quality control of the products. A one-of-a-kind startup that is trying to expand the reach of its high-end stores across the nation. Celebrating the wonderful traditions and culture of our subcontinent, the brand offers a plethora of poignant items for gifting and worshipping purposes.All of the goods are expertly created using unique artwork created by talented artists and accurate readings of historical texts provided by prominent spiritual figures.From concept to final product delivery to customers, ServDharm reflects a two-pronged strategy and philosophy by making sure to uphold the highest of standards of product quality while creating and producing items that are “100% Made In India.”

The brand was established by the esteemed Gagan Dhawan as he strives to inculcate the century-old tradition among the new and upcoming generation of our country. Whether it is the precious Hanuman Chalisa, Vaishno Devi Chalisa, the Bhagavad Gita, or another item, these items are sacred and intended for worship as well as for preservation in the household shrine. The firm has been expanding quickly and partnering with resellers and high-quality retailers across India, making them one of the key players in this newly envisioned segment. Customers are showing a strong interest in and respect for this Made in India for India idea of devotional gifts, and the results thus far are encouraging for ServDharm and the brand new outlet at the Jammu airport is a perfect moniker for its wonderful expansion and adoption.

The foundation of India’s rich and diverse culture is the blending of many traditions and cultures. There are many different traditions, and each of them has its unique symbols that its adherents employ with the deepest reverence and devotion. Such carefully chosen relics from throughout the nation are what ServDharm strives to provide to its customers.

ServDharm works with Indian artists, authors, and illustrators to foster indigenous innovation. Additionally, the brand is continually establishing practices that are in line with the objective of Skill India.

