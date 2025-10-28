Services employment share rises to 29.7%, adds 40 million jobs in six years: NITI Aayog report

New Delhi [India] October 28 : India's services sector has emerged as a key driver of job creation, with its employment share rising from 26.9 per cent in 2011-12 to 29.7 per cent in 2023-24, according to two reports on the services sector released by NITI Aayog.

The report says that India's services sector is powering India's leap to a developed nation.

"Services employment share rose from 26.9 per cent (2011-12) to 29.7 per cent (2023-24)", noted the report.

The reports are titled "India's Services Sector: Insights from Employment Trends and State-Level Dynamics" and "India's Services Secor: Insights from GVA Trends and State Level Dynamics. They show that the sector has added nearly 40 million new jobs over the last six years, taking total employment in services to 188 million, or nearly 30 per cent of the national workforce.

But despite this growth, India's services employment share still trails the global average of around 50 per cent, indicating a gradual structural transition. However, the report notes a marked improvement in gross employment elasticity a measure of job growth responsiveness which rose from 0.35 before the COVID-19 pandemic to 0.63 in the post-pandemic period.

"Gross employment elasticity for services improved from 0.35 (pre-COVID) to 0.63 (post-COVID)," noted the report.

According to NITI Aayog, while traditional services such as trade, repair, and transport continue to dominate employment, modern services like finance, IT, and professional business services show the strongest potential for future job creation, driven by better wages and global linkages.

"Traditional sectors are primary employers, but modern services show most promise for growth." said Niti Aayog.

The report also highlights significant regional disparities, with southern and western states leading in modern services employment, while smaller states rely more on education, health, and public administration for job generation.

NITI Aayog said the findings will feed into the Viksit Bharat 2047 roadmap, guiding state-specific and sectoral strategies to expand service-led growth and employment opportunities nationwide.

