Servotech Renewable Granted Patent for CCS2 to GB/T EV Charging Conversion Technology

New Delhi [India], November 25: Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd. (NSE: SERVOTECH), India's leading EV chargers manufacturer and renewable energy solutions player, has been granted patent by the Indian Patent Office for its latest breakthrough innovation titled “System and Method for Charging an Electric Vehicle.” This patented technology marks a major advancement in India's EV charging landscape, addressing one of the industry’s most persistent compatibility challenges.

The innovation enables seamless charging of GBT-based electric vehicles using CCS2 DC fast chargers. As the ecosystem rapidly transitions toward the CCS2 standard, a significant number of vehicles, especially older fleets, continue to operate on GBT charging technology. Servotech's patented device acts as a smart converter that, when connected to a CCS2 charger, allows GBT vehicles to charge safely, quickly, and efficiently. This breakthrough not only optimizes charging infrastructure utilization but also ensures that existing vehicle owners are not left behind in the technological shift.

The system has undergone successful trials on select GB/T enabled EV buses and commercial EV cabs, demonstrating excellent performance and reliability. Servotech is now exploring wider deployment opportunities across fleet operators, public transport networks, and commercial charging hubs.

Commenting on this development, Arun Handa, Chief Technical Officer of Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd., said, “Being awarded this patent is a proud moment for Servotech. It reflects our deep-rooted focus on solving real industry challenges with practical, scalable innovations. We're positive that this revolutionary technology will play a crucial role in bridging India's charging compatibility gaps and accelerating the shift to a unified, efficient EV ecosystem. Our continued investment in next-generation charging solutions strengthens our mission of building a smarter, more inclusive electric mobility future.”

