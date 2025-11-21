Servotech Renewable Secures ₹16.31 Crore Grid-Connected Solar Project from Railway Energy Management Company Ltd.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd. (NSE: SERVOTECH), India's leading manufacturer of advanced solar and clean- energy solutions, has been awarded a ₹16.31 crore ground mounted and rooftop on-grid solar project by Railway Energy Management Company Limited (REMCL), a Joint Venture of RITES Ltd. and Ministry of Railways.

As part of the contract, Servotech Renewable will undertake the Design, Engineering, Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of both ground- mounted and rooftop solar power plants of multiple capacities, at the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) Complex in Noida.

Additionally, the project includes 10 years of comprehensive Operation & Maintenance, ensuring consistent power generation and long-term system reliability. This achievement further strengthens Servotech's footprint in India's fast-growing railway and logistics infrastructure sector.

These solar installations will significantly support REMCL and DFCCIL's goal of integrating renewable energy into core operational infrastructure, reducing dependence on conventional power sources, optimizing energy costs, and advancing India's mission toward clean and sustainable industrial growth.

Commenting on the project, Sarika Bhatia, Whole-Time Director, Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd., said, “We are proud to work with REMCL on this solar project. Infrastructure like DFCCIL forms the backbone of India's logistics and freight movement, and integrating solar energy into such high-impact facilities is a major step toward national decarbonization goals. This order highlights Servotech's engineering strength, execution capability, and consistent reliability in delivering solar solutions for large-scale infrastructure. We remain committed to supporting India's green transition through innovation, quality, and strong partnerships.”



