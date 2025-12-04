Servotech Shares Jump 7.5% Despite Quarterly Revenue and Profit Setbacks; Management Emphasises Long-Term EV Infrastructure Play



Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd (NSE: SERVOTECH) rallied around 7.5 percent on Thursday, closing at Rs 90.51 per share versus the prior close of Rs 84.05, even as its latest quarterly and half-year financials showed material contractions. The stock's 52-week trading band stands at a high of Rs 189.67 and a low of Rs 83.26. Market interest in the company appears driven by its strategic positioning in India's fast-growing EV charging and renewable energy market, notwithstanding near-term earnings weakness.

For Q2 FY26, Servotech reported a standalone total revenue decline of 17.75 percent to Rs 10,292.63 lakh from Rs 12,513.59 lakh in the prior quarter, accompanied by a 31.55 percent drop in EBITDA. Profit after tax (PAT) on a standalone basis fell sharply by 69.91 percent to Rs 227.23 lakh from Rs 755.06 lakh in Q1 FY26. Consolidated results reflected a steeper downturn: total revenue in Q2 FY26 fell 21.51 percent, with EBITDA and gross profit both contracting and pre-tax profit (PBT) plunging 91.95 percent. Consolidated PAT declined 91.32 percent year-over-quarter.

On a half-year basis (H1 FY26), the company's standalone revenue decreased 18.70 percent and PAT was down 39.07 percent. Consolidated H1 FY26 performance showed a 21.66 percent reduction in revenue and a 68.56 percent decline in PAT, underscoring pressure across the group during the period.

Founded as Servotech Power Systems Ltd. and now operating as Servotech Renewable Power System Limited, the NSE-listed company specialises in advanced AC and DC EV charging solutions. Backed by more than two decades of electronics engineering experience, Servotech designs chargers for both commercial and domestic applications and positions itself as a technology-driven contributor to India's EV infrastructure buildout. The recent uptick in share price suggests investor focus remains on the company's long-term role in the EV transition, even as near-term financials reflect cyclical or transitional challenges.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor