Set the Party Vibe High with Star Boy LOC’s New Banger, “Mumbai Se Hai” featuring the stunning Kouky

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 9:Let the rhythm take over as Star Boy LOC returns with a sensational track that's sure to electrify the dance floors this season. Presenting “Mumbai Se Hai”—an irresistible party anthem that's set to be the heart and soul of every party in town! With lyrics, composition, and vocals crafted by the versatile Star Boy LOC, and beats by the renowned G SKILLZ, presented by 369 Records, this track is designed to make Gen Z and Millennials groove like never before.

With dazzling visuals and a high-energy vibe, “Mumbai Se Hai” offers a lavishly shot video that captures the pulse of the city that never sleeps. Leading alongside Star Boy LOC is the stunning KOUKY, whose magnetic presence adds an extra layer of glamour and allure to the track. With her dynamic presence and captivating style, KOUKY embodies the fearless, party-loving spirit of the track, making this music video an unforgettable experience for fans. Together, they create a captivating chemistry that's both stylish and electric, embodying the vibrant spirit of Mumbai's nightlife.

”I wanted to capture the heartbeat of Mumbai—the thrill, the glamour, and that unstoppable energy that keeps the city alive 24/7. ‘Mumbai Se Hai’ is an anthem for everyone who loves to live big, party hard, and embrace the night. I hope this song becomes the ultimate vibe for everyone out there ready to let loose and celebrate life”_ says Star Boy LOC

From exclusive club gatherings to high-spirited house parties, this track is the perfect soundtrack to celebrate every unforgettable moment.

Watch the song here- https://youtu.be/BRqEqydRoyE

