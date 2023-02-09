Setting the new standard for cosmetic surgery- Dr Jason Emer

New Delhi (India), February 9: Body positivity is a topic that has garnered a lot of attention in today’s day and age. However, body positivity can take many forms, one of which is through a boost in cosmetic surgery. Yet, it is important to be careful since not everyone attempting these procedures can guarantee results. If you’re looking for high quality service, then you might want to check out Dr Jason Emer.

Born in LA and brought up in Chicago, Dr Jason Emer is a cosmetic surgeon and dermatologist practising from his two offices in Los Angeles and New York City. Emerage Skin features a team of 40 such specialists who continuously set the benchmark for treatments such as body contouring, advanced dermatology and cosmetic surgery. Moreover, Dr Jason Emer is also an entrepreneur with his own line of medically graded dermatological products by the name of Emerage Cosmetics.

Over the years, Dr Jason Emer has been featured in news articles and magazines from sources such as TMZ, Inside Edition, Entertainment Tonight, ACCESS Hollywood, The Doctors, The New York Times, PEOPLE, The Hollywood Reporter, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Allure, Martha Stewart Living, ELLE, and Self Magazine. He has also been named ‘Top Doctor’ by LA Magazine.

Keeping in line with the fame he has received, Dr Jason Emer provides equally brilliant results. Emerage Skin’s in-house services offer a comprehensive method of improving your features and enhancing your natural beauty. Their list of services includes treatments and procedures targeting acne, ageing, discolouration, hair loss, hyperpigmentation, psoriasis, post-operative reconstruction, volume loss, laser therapy, fat transfer, fillers, aesthetic shape contouring and more.

Dr Jason Emer’s work and dedication to perfection are a source of inspiration for everyone who wants to find success in their individual career choices. On this note, he comments, “We can all learn from those that came before us, but it is most important to find your own way and style. Starting a business, maintaining a practice, or launching a product requires far more involvement and decision-making than one could ever imagine. Being disciplined, organised, and never giving up is 99% of what makes any endeavour successful.”

If you are ready to see the difference for yourselves, make sure to check out honey on the links given below:

Website- https://emeragecosmetics.com/

Instagram- https://instagram.com/jasonemerofficial?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

