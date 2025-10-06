Seven IPOs worth over Rs 30,000 crore scheduled to open this week

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : The week starting October 6, 2025 is set to be the biggest ever for the primary market in terms of fundraising size as seven IPOs worth much more than Rs 30,000 crore will hit Indian markets.

Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Tata Capital has hit the market on Monday with its Rs 15,512 crore IPO, with price band of Rs 310-326 per share, the largest initial share sale by any NBFC in India and the biggest since the Hyundai IPO.

Tata Capital aims to raise Rs 6,846 crore via fresh issue, while Tata Sons and IFC will be selling shares worth Rs 8,666 crore through offer for sale (OFS). Of which, Rs 4,642 crore has already been raised by the company through an anchor book on October 3.

This will be followed by LG Electronics India's Rs 11,607 crore IPO which is set to open for subscription on Tuesday and will be opened during October 7-9 with price band of Rs 1,080-1,140 per share. It is a complete OFS by the Korean parent LG Electronics.

Pharmaceutical firm Rubicon Research will launch its IPO on October 9 to raise Rs 1,377.50 crore in the price band of Rs 461-485 per share. This consists of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 500 crore, and an OFS of Rs 877.50 crore by promoter of the company, General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte.

Canara Robeco AMC IPO will also open on October 9, the 4.98-crore shares public issue will be followed by Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company's 23.75-crore shares sale on October 10.

In addition to equity IPOs in the mainboard segment, there will be an InvIT IPO by Anantam Highways Trust. It is raising Rs 400 crore with a price band of Rs 98-100.

SME IPO scheduled to open this week during October 7-9, is structural steel products maker Mittal Sections which is raising Rs 52.91 crore. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 136-143 per share.

While, ongoing IPO of workspace solutions provider WeWork India will close its Rs 3,000 crore public issue on October 7, while three IPOs from the SME segment, Shlokka Dyes, Greenleaf Envirotech, and DSM Fresh Foods are scheduled for close on October 6, followed by NSB BPO Solutions on October 7.

