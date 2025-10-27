Seven new electronic component plants approved under Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], October 27 : Seven new electronic component manufacturing plants are being set up under the Make in India initiative to boost domestic production of key electronic parts, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

The Minister in a media interaction said these projects will significantly reduce India's dependence on imports for electronics manufacturing and strengthen the local supply chain.

According to official data, the projects approved include major investments by Kaynes Circuits India Private Limited, SRF Limited, Syrma Strategic Electronics Private Limited, and Ascent Circuits Pvt Ltd. The combined investment under these applications stands at Rs 5,532 crore, with a projected cumulative production value of Rs 44,406 crore and employment generation for over 5,195 persons.

Of these, Kaynes Circuits India Private Limited has emerged as a key player, with four projects located in Tamil Nadu for manufacturing multi-layer printed circuit boards (PCBs), high-density interconnect (HDI) PCBs, laminates, and camera module sub-assemblies. Together, these projects represent a total investment of Rs 3,280 crore, expected to yield a cumulative production of Rs 28,315 crore and generate employment for 2,480 persons.

Explaining the production details, Vaishnaw said, "This is a multi-layer PCB; it has three layers which are interconnected, like a multi-storey building. Each layer has its own wiring and plumbing."

He added that copper laminates, camera modules, and polypropylene films will also be produced domestically, covering vital components earlier imported. "This copper laminate is ultra-pure and used in PCBs. Camera modules are used in many items like smartphones, tablets, and other devices. The polypropylene film used in capacitors will now be made in India," he said.

According to the Minister, these new plants will meet a substantial part of India's demand - 20 per cent for PCBs, 15 per cent for camera modules, and nearly 100 per cent for laminates. He noted that these steps will help India save an estimated Rs 20,000 crore in import bills.

The Electronic Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) data shows that as of September 30, applications received under the scheme are expected to result in investments of Rs 1,15,351 crore, more than double the target of Rs 59,350 crore. Expected cumulative production has also surpassed targets, reaching Rs 10,34,751 crore, and employment generation is projected at 1,41,801 persons, exceeding the original target by 1.5 times.

Vaishnaw emphasised that this growth aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on creating a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

"Because of this focus, electronics exports are already among the top three export categories," he said, adding that the new facilities mark another milestone in India's journey toward self-reliance in electronics.

