SGCCI Organises ‘Bharat Gatha: A Musical Evening’ to Pay Tribute to Martyrs

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 19: In a heartfelt event titled ‘Bharat Gatha: A Musical Evening,’ organised by the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 8:30 PM at Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium, Pal, Surat, the audience was immersed in patriotic fervour. The entire auditorium was awash with the colours of nationalism, as the audience, along with the national flag, celebrated the spirit of freedom.

The event aimed to pay tribute to the martyrs who fought for India’s independence, remembering freedom fighters such as Veer Savarkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Madan Lal Dhingra, Dr. Keshavrao Hedgewar, Durga Bhabhi, Madam Bhikaji Cama, Sardar Udham Singh, Matangini Hazra, Harikrishnagir Goswami, Rani Gaidinliu, and Birsa Munda. Information about their lives and sacrifices was shared during the event.

Dignitaries like former Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, Mrs. Darshana Jardosh, Mayor of Surat Mr. Dakshesh Mavani, Deputy Mayor Dr. Narendra Patil, Standing Committee Chairman Mr. Rajan Patel, Whip Mr. Dharmesh Vaniyawala, and Police Commissioner Mr. Anupam Singh Gehlot were present to pay homage to the martyrs.

SGCCI President Mr. Vijay Mevawala delivered an inspiring speech, reminding everyone that on August 15, 1947, India emerged from the darkness of slavery and stepped into a new era of self-governance, unity, and progress. He emphasized that Independence Day is a reminder that the pillars of freedom, justice, equality, and fraternity are not mere words but fundamental principles of our nation. These values were envisioned by great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and others.

Mr. Mevawala further highlighted that in the years since independence, India has made extraordinary progress. From advancements in science and technology to improvements in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, India has shown the world that it is capable of achieving anything. He called upon industrialists and youth alike to work together to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Gujarati playwright Mr. Kapildev Shukla reminisced about the freedom fighters and their contributions, recounting the stories of Veer Savarkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Madan Lal Dhingra, Dr. Keshavrao Hedgewar, Durga Bhabhi, Madam Bhikaji Cama, Sardar Udham Singh, Matangini Hazra, Harikrishnagir Goswami, Rani Gaidinliu, and Birsa Munda.

The musical evening featured patriotic songs such as ‘Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet,’ ‘Sandese Aate Hain,’ ‘Ae Watan Watan Mere Azaad Rahe Tu,’ ‘Tujhko Chalna Hoga,’ ‘Jai Ho,’ ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti,’ ‘Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai,’ and ‘Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka,’ performed by poets Mr. Aman Lekhadiya, Ms. Ketul Patel, and Mr. Satyan Jagiwala, which mesmerized the audience.

SGCCI Vice President Mr. Nikhil Madrasi expressed gratitude to all the attendees. Honorary Secretary Mr. Nirav Mandalewala outlined the event’s structure. The event was graced by SGCCI’s immediate past president, Mr. Ramesh Vaghasiya, Honorary Treasurer, Mr. Mrunal Shukla, Mr. Chetan Shah, along with former presidents, group chairmen, and art enthusiasts.

