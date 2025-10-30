SGP Unveils Novadigm Franchise Program, a Landmark Step Toward Making India the Health Capital of the World

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30: In a historic moment for Indian medicine, Sai Ganga Panakeia Limited (SGP), under the aegis of Novadigm Health, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) and the National Integrated Medical Association (NIMA), inaugurated the world's first comprehensive program in Polyscientific Regenerative Integrative Systems Medicine (PRISM). The grand event, held at T-Hub Hyderabad, brought together ministers, academicians, global health leaders and spiritual luminaries to mark the beginning of a new integrative era in global healthcare.

The conference began with the ceremonial lamp-lighting by Hon'ble Political Analyst - Shri Prakash Rao V Garu and symbolizing the union of science and spirit, Jagathguru Maha Maharshi Paranjothiar Swami Guru Mahan blessed the gathering, calling PRISM a "divine bridge between consciousness and science." Dr. Shanta Godagama, pioneer of Ayurveda in Europe, pledged to entrust 80% of the British College of Ayurveda to Dr. Ravishankar Polisetty. Shri Amarjeet Singh Bhamra reaffirmed UK support for India's leadership in holistic health. In his keynote, Dr. Polisetty envisioned PRISM as India's path to global restorative medicine, aligning with ICMR, USFDA and NHS standards.

Unprecedented Scientific Achievements

The event was graced by Professor G. Narahari Sastry, Dean of Biotechnology at IIT-Hyderabad, who expressed deep admiration and confidence in Dr. Polisetty's vision. He highlighted how impossible tasks were made possible through PRISM's research achievements including regeneration of dead cardiac tissue after myocardial infarction, restoration of ischemic brain tissue and organ regeneration in experimental models of liver, pancreas and kidney.

"Dr. Polisetty and his team have brought true meaning to regenerative medicine," Prof. Sastry said, affirming IIT-H's full commitment to advancing the mission of making India the world's health capital.

Academic Collaboration for the Future

The PRISM postgraduate specialty training merges advanced medical education with entrepreneurial empowerment. Qualified AYUSH and modern medical doctors undergo a three-year program jointly conducted by SGP's Institute of PRISM and IIT-Hyderabad faculty.

Graduates become certified PRISM practitioners, trained across 12 clinical specialties and 12 multidisciplinary modules spanning biotechnology, physics, data science and Sanskrit-based diagnostics. The curriculum includes AI-assisted Nadi Pariksha (VPK-18) and Docture-Poly VPK-42 digital analysis, ensuring clinical precision and scientific validation.

Franchisee Model: Empowering Doctors and Communities

The newly launched PRISM Franchisee Program empowers doctors to combine clinical excellence with entrepreneurship. Participants receive a monthly stipend of Rs 16,000 during training and within five years of association with Novadigm Health and SGP, their earnings can scale up to Rs 3-4 lakh per month based on performance and research involvement.

Doctors will function in a hub-and-spoke model spanning clinics, polyclinics and hospitals, depending on their caliber as clinicians, clinical researchers or advanced animal researchers. The framework ensures ethical growth for physicians and sustainable care for patients without increasing treatment burden.

"PRISM is not merely a franchise it is a movement for nation building," Dr. Polisetty remarked.

Scaling Care for 4 Crore End-Stage Patients

India has over four crore end-stage patients, many with limited access to advanced care. The PRISM network aims to serve them through a nationwide hub-and-spoke system comprising more than 2,000 polyclinics, 34 hospitals and 14 x 34 nodal polyclinics supported by mobile health units.

By redirecting part of the Rs 5 lakh crore currently spent on chronic and terminal illnesses toward integrative care, India can save and earn an additional $70 billion in GDP. With 42 percent of these patients aged 20-49, the initiative also restores economic productivity and family stability.

Economic and Policy Impact

PRISM is a win-win-win model for patients, doctors and the nation. Patients gain hope through regenerative medicine; doctors earn empowerment and recognition; and India gains economic momentum through reduced chronic burden and enhanced GDP growth.

Dr. Polisetty envisions Hyderabad home to IIT-H, IICT, CCMB and NIN as the Health Capital of India and the launchpad for global digital-integrative health. The city's existing tech ecosystem and the Docture-Poly digital health platform position it to spearhead a worldwide movement that cements India's role as the Vishwaguru of Global Health.

Franchisee Support and National Rollout

The program offers comprehensive support from device training and ERP systems to marketing and clinic design ensuring doctors can focus on clinical innovation and patient care. The first cohort of 100 doctors benefits from a special introductory fee of Rs 5 lakh per year.

Interested practitioners may contact +91 7331109966 or visit www.saigangapanakeia.com to join this transformative mission to reshape healthcare for India and the world.

