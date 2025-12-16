SGS Awards Group Multisite Certification of IMS, EnMS (ISO 50001) and Standalone Certification of SA 8000 to UltraTech Cement Limited

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 16: SGS proudly announces the successful Group Multisite certification of UltraTech Cement Limited, India's largest cement and ready-mix concrete company, for Integrated Management System (ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001), Energy Management System (ISO 50001:2018) and standalone certification for Social Accountability (SA 8000).

This achievement reflects UltraTech's unwavering commitment to operational excellence, energy efficiency, social responsibility, and sustainable business practices.

IMS certification integrates key management systems, enhancing overall efficiency, compliance, and continual improvement across process.

ISO 50001:2018 certification demonstrates the organization's focus on optimizing energy performance, reducing environmental impact and supporting India's clean energy transition target.

SA 8000 certification highlights the UltraTech's strong dedication to ethical business practices, employee welfare, and successful efforts to maintain the highest standards of social accountability.

SGS congratulates UltraTech Cement on this remarkable accomplishment and looks forward to supporting its continued pursuit of innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

ABOUT ULTRA TECH CEMENT LIMITED

UltraTech Cement Limited is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A USD 8.9 billion building solutions powerhouse, UltraTech is the largest manufacturer of grey cement and ready-mix concrete (RMC) and one of the largest manufacturers of white cement in India. It is the second largest cement company globally by capacity and the largest by sales volume (excluding China). UltraTech is the only cement company globally (outside of China) to have 175+ MTPA of cement manufacturing capacity in a single country. The Company's business operations span UAE, Bahrain, Sri Lanka and India.

ABOUT SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise - when you need to be sure - underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.

