SGT University honors Physiotherapy and Engineering students for groundbreaking work in their fields

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 17: Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University (SGT University), proudly announces a significant achievement by its students from the Physiotherapy Department and the Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

The groundbreaking work done by Physiotherapy students in the field of rehabilitation has been officially recognized, with the grant of both a patent and copyright. This work showcases the university's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence among its students.

Through their outstanding research, students have built innovative devices aimed to provide comprehensive balance training, pre-gait training, coordination exercises, and strengthening capabilities for individuals with stroke, Parkinson, Cerebral Palsy, and more. This achievement is not just a testament to the talent of SGT students but an important step in the field of physiotherapy towards improving the health of patients.

Speaking about the achievement, Dr Puja Anand, Dean Faculty of Physiotherapy said, “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to each department member for their outstanding contributions and relentless pursuit of excellence. This achievement is a testament to their talent, hard work, and unwavering commitment to innovation. We look forward to witnessing their continued success as they drive the organization forward, creating a lasting impact in their respective fields.”

The talented team consisting of Dr Priyanka Rishi, Dr Karishma Chawla, Dr Anushree Rai, Dr Aditi, Dr Shweta from Faculty of Physiotherapy & Prof. Monika Deshwal & Prof. Dinesh Deshwal from faculty of Engineering & Technology along with their team of students have been working tirelessly to bring this new research to light. Speaking about the same, Dr Shalini Kapoor, Head of Research & Development, at SGT University quoted “Getting the patent and the copyright is a testament to the hard work and dedication that everyone in the department has put in towards this project. We cannot wait to share this innovation with the world and benefit people in the medical community who need this.”

At the same time, two new innovative products - a Multipurpose Ploughing Machine and a Wall Climbing Robot - developed by the university’s technology department have been published as Indian utility patents at SYNERGY 2019.

Speaking about the feat achieved by students, Dr Rajesh Sinha Dean Academics, SGT University said, “It is great to see SGT students reach such heights and shatter all ceilings to develop technology that is not only innovative but has far-reaching implications in the development of the country. These two patents that the University received through the biggest tech fest of NCR “Synergy 2022” are just the beginning and a testament to the hard work and dedication our students have for innovation. We are excited to see more of such Patents & Innovations in the coming year and see our student’s creative minds thrive with their upcoming innovations in Synergy 2023."

One of India’s leading educational institutions, SGT University, Gurugram, offers programmes across 18 faculties, featuring a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses. It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society, and a vision of bridging the existing skill gap and developing world-class industry professionals.

SGT University is a research and innovation powerhouse, and home to Asia's only National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, which was established in association with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India. The University also has a dedicated multi-speciality SGT Hospital with NABL & NABH accreditation. The Hospital serves the local communities around the University and also provides practical exposure to students of medical courses.

The University ensures that its focus is on the community, and prides itself on cultivating links between its researchers and local businesses in need of research partnerships. Moreover, SGT University is known for its innovation in medicine, dental sciences, environmental science, engineering, and data science. It has also received several awards for its work in higher education, including the Diamond rating from QS I-GAUGE. The University has excellent industry linkages which have resulted in the setting-up of modern laboratories in collaboration with reputed global organisations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many more.

Over time, SGT University has carved out a reputation in the academic world by providing a steady stream of highly trained and industry-ready professionals. Additionally, the University has established several Centres of Excellence, laboratories, incubation cells and industry-academia associations in alliance with global leaders. These Centres of Excellence help SGT University to pursue academic excellence and cutting-edge research work.

